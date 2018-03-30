News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
March 30 2018 - 16:03

Russia Test Launches Satan-2 Ballistic Missile

Russian Ministry of Defence

The Russian military has test-launched its new Intercontinental Ballistic Missile, or ICBM, that President Vladimir Putin unveiled at an annual address this month amid increasing tensions between Moscow and the West. 

Russia announced plans in 2013 to develop the Sarmat ICBM to replace a Cold War standby known in the West as “Satan,” or the RS-20B Voyevoda in Russia. Putin unveiled the Sarmat, or Satan-2, with an array of other nuclear-capable weapons at his annual speech to both chambers of parliament on March 1 that has reportedly riled U.S. President Donald Trump.

Read More
Trump Tells Putin: ‘I’ll Win Arms Race,' U.S. Media Report

The Russian Defense Ministry published a video on Thursday showcasing the launch of the Sarmat from a northern Russia cosmodrome to study its characteristics and behavior during takeoff.

Russian Defence Ministry

Equipped with multiple hypersonic warheads MIRVs to help it evade missile defense systems, Satan-2 is expected to enter service by the start of the next decade as part of Russia’s push to modernize its nuclear arsenal. Moscow says the Satan-2 is capable of destroying an area the size of Texas. 

Reuters contributed reporting to this article.

U.S. Is Preparing Europe to Use Nuclear Weapons Against Russia — Lavrov
News
Feb. 28 2018
U.S. Is Preparing Europe to Use Nuclear Weapons Against Russia — Lavrov
Nuclear Weapons and Economic Woes: The Highlights of Putin’s Federal Assembly Address
News
March 01 2018
Nuclear Weapons and Economic Woes: The Highlights of Putin’s Federal Assembly Address
Putin's Nuclear Comments Launch Explosion in Russian Social Media
Meanwhile…
March 01 2018
Putin's Nuclear Comments Launch Explosion in Russian Social Media

Latest news

Russia Bans Popular LGBT Website for 'Propaganda of Nontraditional Sexual Relations'
News
March 30 2018
Russia Bans Popular LGBT Website for 'Propaganda of Nontraditional Sexual Relations'
Russian Football Union Instructs Players Not to Smoke Hookah Ahead of World Cup
Meanwhile…
March 30 2018
Russian Football Union Instructs Players Not to Smoke Hookah Ahead of World Cup
Russia Summons Western Diplomats to Set out Retaliatory Steps in Spy Rift
News
March 30 2018
Russia Summons Western Diplomats to Set out Retaliatory Steps in Spy Rift

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

News

World Cup Fans Allowed to Bring Medical Marijuana to Russia

Moscow in your inbox