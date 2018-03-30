Russia Test Launches Satan-2 Ballistic Missile

The Russian military has test-launched its new Intercontinental Ballistic Missile, or ICBM, that President Vladimir Putin unveiled at an annual address this month amid increasing tensions between Moscow and the West.

Russia announced plans in 2013 to develop the Sarmat ICBM to replace a Cold War standby known in the West as “Satan,” or the RS-20B Voyevoda in Russia. Putin unveiled the Sarmat, or Satan-2, with an array of other nuclear-capable weapons at his annual speech to both chambers of parliament on March 1 that has reportedly riled U.S. President Donald Trump.