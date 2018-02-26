News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
Feb. 26 2018 - 09:02

Russia Sends New Su-57 Warplanes for Combat-Testing in Syria

The Russian military has reportedly deployed new stealth fighter jets to Syria to test them in combat conditions.

Images of four Su-57s in Syrian airspace, billed as Russia’s fifth-generation answer to the U.S. F-22 Raptor stealth fighter, have been circulating online since last week.

Russia Names New Fifth Generation Fighter Jet Su-57

The Kommersant business daily confirmed Monday that the Su-57s had been sent to Syria last week, citing defense industry sources.

Last week, the RBC business portal cited a Defense Ministry source as saying that the Su-57s were being sent to Syria to “undergo real-world testing.”  

Apart from weapons systems testing, they would “clearly demonstrate the capabilities of the military-industrial complex and paint the activities of the Russian military in Syria in a favorable light,” Kommersant wrote.

A Su-57 prototype flew for the first time in 2010, while deliveries of the first batch of 12 aircraft to the Russian military are expected to begin in 2019.

