Russia Sends New Su-57 Warplanes for Combat-Testing in Syria

Images of four Su-57s in Syrian airspace, billed as Russia’s fifth-generation answer to the U.S. F-22 Raptor stealth fighter, have been circulating online since last week.

The Russian military has reportedly deployed new stealth fighter jets to Syria to test them in combat conditions.

The Kommersant business daily confirmed Monday that the Su-57s had been sent to Syria last week, citing defense industry sources.

Last week, the RBC business portal cited a Defense Ministry source as saying that the Su-57s were being sent to Syria to “undergo real-world testing.”

Apart from weapons systems testing, they would “clearly demonstrate the capabilities of the military-industrial complex and paint the activities of the Russian military in Syria in a favorable light,” Kommersant wrote.

A Su-57 prototype flew for the first time in 2010, while deliveries of the first batch of 12 aircraft to the Russian military are expected to begin in 2019.