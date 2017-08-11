Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
9 minutes ago Russia Names New Fifth Generation Fighter Jet Su-57
11 minutes ago Gogol Theater’s Serebrennikov Deterred From Traveling Abroad by Russian Authorities
1 hour ago Stranded Whale Swims to Freedom in Russia’s Far East
Russia
Gogol Theater’s Serebrennikov Deterred From Traveling Abroad by Russian Authorities
Russia
Stranded Whale Swims to Freedom in Russia’s Far East
Russia
Whale Rescue in Real Time
Russia
Aeroflot Hikes Fares to Russia's World Cup Host Cities — Vedomosti
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Russia Names New Fifth Generation Fighter Jet Su-57

Aug 11, 2017 — 15:02
— Update: 15:01

Russia Names New Fifth Generation Fighter Jet Su-57

Aug 11, 2017 — 15:02
— Update: 15:01
SU-57 Wikicommons

Russia’s first fifth-generation fighter jet will receive the designation Su-57, the commander of the country’s air force said on Friday.

Billed as an answer to the U.S. F-22 Raptor stealth fighter, the Russian jet had been known as the T-50 and PAK FA during its development by aircraft maker Sukhoi. 

“The decision is made," General Colonel Viktor Bondarev told the Defense Ministry’s television station, Zvezda. "The plane has been given its name, like a newborn child." 

The Su-57 flew for the first time in 2010 and deliveries of the first batch of 12 aircraft to the Russian military are expected to begin in 2019.

Related
Moscow
Lavrov, Donbass and the Duties of Translation
World
Russia Holds Joint Naval Exercises With China in Baltic Sea
Meanwhile…
Russian TV Presenter Punched Live on Air at Paratrooper Celebrations
Russia
St. Petersburg Stages Military Display to Honor Leningrad Siege
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+