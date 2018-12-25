Russia Sees ‘No Prospects’ for Better Ties With U.S.

Moscow does not expect its increasingly tense relations with Washington to improve any time soon, Russia’s chief diplomat in New York said in a recent interview.

Moscow has been pessimistic about the prospects of improving battered U.S.-Russia ties, which the Kremlin branded its biggest disappointment of 2017. This year, the United States imposed new rounds of sweeping sanctions over what it has called “malign activities” and spy poisonings attributed to Russia.

Russia’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzya, predicted that “practically non-existent” ties with the United States are likely to stay that way for the time being, The Associated Press reported Tuesday.