Kremlin Says U.S. Relations One of Biggest Disappointments of 2017

Russia views worsening ties with the United States as one of the biggest disappointments of the year, President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman said Friday.
Moscow and Washington have traded a series of tit-for-tat measures in 2017 — from embassy staff restrictions and building seizures to “foreign agent” designations on media outlets — following Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential elections.
“It may well be,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was cited as saying by the state-run TASS news agency after being asked if deteriorating U.S.-Russian relations ranked among the Kremlin’s biggest disappointments in 2017.
“Washington’s position towards our country cannot fail to give rise to disappointment,” he said.
His comments came a day after U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called Russia a "resurgent" country "that has invaded its neighbors."
Speaking with reporters on a conference call, Peskov reiterated Putin’s willingness to restore ties with the U.S.
“You know about our intentions for cooperation. But you need two to tango, as they say.”