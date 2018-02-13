Russia Postpones Disney’s ‘Avengers’ Until After WWII Flick Inspired by Culture Minister

Russia’s culture minister has postponed a major feature that was originally scheduled to premiere on the same day as a Russian film he had reportedly inspired, making it the latest foreign movie to be pushed back over the past month.

The premiere of Walt Disney Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” was rescheduled from May 3 to May 11 in Russia, The Walt Disney Company said in a statement cited by Interfax on Tuesday. May 3 is listed as the premiere date for a Russian movie reportedly inspired by Culture Minister Vladimir Medinsky about a World War II concentration camp in Nazi-occupied Poland.