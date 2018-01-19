News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
4 hours ago Saved by the Dance: Half-Naked Videos Swamp Russian Social Media
4 hours ago Kremlin Warns of the Evils of the Internet After School Attacks
5 hours ago Russian Censorship Scandal Forces Ministry to Reissue Paddington 2 License
Meanwhile…
Saved by the Dance: Half-Naked Videos Swamp Russian Social Media
News
Russians Plunge Into Icy Water to Mark Epiphany
News
Kremlin Warns of the Evils of the Internet After School Attacks
News
Navalny's Offices Raided Across Russia Ahead of Anti-Election Rally
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

Russian Censorship Scandal Forces Ministry to Reissue Paddington 2 License

Jan 19, 2018 — 17:45
— Update: 22:35

Russian Censorship Scandal Forces Ministry to Reissue Paddington 2 License

Jan 19, 2018 — 17:45
— Update: 22:35
Paddington 2 / Warner Bros.

A British family comedy about a friendly bear has sparked an unlikely scandal over government discrimination against foreign films in Russia this week. 

Russian cinemas were left dumbfounded after the Culture Ministry delayed issuing a screening license for “Paddington 2,” one day before it was scheduled to be released in theaters. The ministry said it delayed the Jan. 18 screening until Feb. 1 because of another film scheduled to premiere on the same day, the film's distributor told the Kommersant business daily.

Read more: Film on Tsar Nicholas' Mistress Facing Backlash in Russia's Regions

Russia's Culture Minister Vladimir Medinsky said the decision was made in the interests of Russian films and "not in the interests of Hollywood," the Kommersant reported on Thursday.

"They probably wanted to remove potential competition for the local movie ‘Skif’ [Scythian], released on the same day," The Hollywood Reporter magazine cited a source in the Russian film industry as saying. 

The association of Russian cinema owners complained of “unprecedented” government overreach in a Facebook statement on Thursday. 

“You and your initiatives have turned the ordinary state service of issuing screening licenses into a censorship tool!” the association wrote in an address to Medinsky. 

Remarkably, the distributing company announced late on Friday that the ministry's decision had been overturned after public pressure and an official appeal to Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

"We have come to a consensus with the industry, and have decided to meet the Volgafilm company halfway and allow the release of the film tomorrow [Jan. 20]," Medinsky was cited as saying at a press conference on Friday by the RBC business portal.

Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2018. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+