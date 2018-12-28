News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Dec. 28 2018 - 14:12

Russia Outlaws Youth Protestors

Anton Sergienko / TASS

Young Russians under the age of 18 who have led nationwide anti-government rallies in recent years are now banned from attending unauthorized protests under a newly signed law.

Russia’s youth has spearheaded anti-Kremlin demonstrations since early 2017, drawn to the streets by opposition leader Alexei Navalny and his social-media savvy team of organizers. Scores of lawmakers submitted measures criminalizing child protesters shortly after rallies against President Vladimir Putin’s inauguration in May, where authorities were seen detaining children as young as 12.

New amendments Putin signed into law Thursday impose 15 days of jail and fines of up to one million rubles ($14,400) on organizers who “involve minors” in unauthorized rallies.

Read More
Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

The State Duma, which passed the child-protestors bill on Dec. 18, explained that minors need to be kept away from demonstrations “to prevent harm to their health.”

The Kremlin has regularly accused Navalny of “misleading” children, including with promises of cash payments, to take part in his protests.

Critics inside the Duma have warned that the law’s “very broad interpretation and application” carries risks that the authorities will “selectively” apply the new rules.

Russian Taxi Drivers Launch Protest in Central Moscow Over Low Wages
News
Dec. 03 2018
Russian Taxi Drivers Launch Protest in Central Moscow Over Low Wages
77-Year-Old Russian Activist Detained Over Protest Calling for Teenagers’ Release
News
Dec. 05 2018
77-Year-Old Russian Activist Detained Over Protest Calling for Teenagers’ Release
Russia Agrees to Compensate Jailed Pussy Riot Members After ECHR Ruling
News
Dec. 06 2018
Russia Agrees to Compensate Jailed Pussy Riot Members After ECHR Ruling


Latest news

Macron, Merkel Demand Russia Release Ukrainian Sailors
News
Dec. 28 2018
Macron, Merkel Demand Russia Release Ukrainian Sailors
Kremlin Welcomes Return of Syrian Kurdish Territories to Assad
News
Dec. 28 2018
Kremlin Welcomes Return of Syrian Kurdish Territories to Assad
Kremlin Says Russia Working With WADA to Settle Lab Issue
News
Dec. 28 2018
Kremlin Says Russia Working With WADA to Settle Lab Issue

Most read

News

Russia Contemplates Constitution Changes as Putin Faces Term Limits

News

Dagestan Cancels K-Pop Supergroup BTS’ ‘Gay’ Movie

News

Senator Wants ‘Browder List’ of Foreigners Who Bad-Mouth Russia

Meanwhile…

Ice Maze With No Escape Branded a Metaphor for Russia

News

Kremlin Warns it May ‘Target’ U.S. Missile Launchers in Europe

Sign up for our weekly newsletter