7 hours ago Activists in Russian Cities Face Resistance Organizing Anti-Corruption Rallies
15 hours ago Number of Russians Who Believe Food Ban Is Harmful Rising – Poll
17 hours ago Russia to Expand Legal Concept of Bribery
Activists in Russian Cities Face Resistance Organizing Anti-Corruption Rallies
Russia Values Being Feared Over its Reputation
Russia’s Infamous ‘Troll Factory’ Is Now Posing as a Media Empire
Bright Spaces: Russian Metro Stations, Theaters, Palaces
Russia May Shrink Its 'Foreign Agents' Registry by Half

March 24, 2017 — 12:30
A woman surveys the work of a graffiti artist, who has painted the words "Foreign Agent" on the side of a building.

Russia may drastically shrink its registry of “foreign agents” — non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that receive foreign funding and political activities, Russia's Kommersant newspaper reports.

The government will likely remove half of the organizations from the registry following an analysis of the law's application by a presidential administration working group.

More than 50 NGOs have already been removed from the registry and 33 more “have grounds to request the Justice Ministry remove them,” Mikhail Fedotov, head of the Presidential Human Rights Council (PHRC), told the Kommersant daily.

In January, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the administration to analyze the foreign agent's law by March 30. Since its enactment in July 2012, the controversial law has crippled many NGOs, forcing them to forgo foreign funding or endure frequent inspections and a stigmatizing label.

The law has also faced criticism for its imprecise phrasing. In 2015, Putin ordered the presidential administration working group to clarify the meaning of “political activity” in the law. The working group fulfilled that order, but “purely on a formal level. The real problems only got worse,” Fedotov said. The latest analysis aims to correct some of the problems.

However, it is already facing criticism. Many well-known NGOs that no longer receive foreign funding did not make it into the list of 33 candidates for removal from the registry, Ilya Shablinsky, a member of the PHRC presidium told Kommersant. Instead, the Justice Ministry is “trying in every possible way not to remove them,” he added.

Shablinsky cites the Golos election monitoring organization, which no longer receives foreign funding, as an example. One of its employees recently traveled to a conference in Lithuania and the conference organizers covered some of his expenses. The Justice Ministry subsequently described this as foreign funding.

Fedotov also admits there are problems. Although the list of “foreign agents” has decreased from 150 to 100 since the end of 2016, the organizations still remain on the registry — but with a note that the NGO had ceased to be a “foreign agent.”

The PHRC will discuss the results of the administration's analysis with Sergei Kiriyenko, the president's deputy chief-of-staff, in the near future. The council has frequently suggested altering the law, but this idea has found little support in the presidential administration.

“Previous attempts [to change the law] have had the opposite effect: The law only got worse,” Fedotov said.

Theater

Tartuffe

Unusual Moliere at the Stanislavsky Electrotheater

Sat. Mar. 25 Sun. Apr. 30
Stanislavsky Electrotheater
06:00 p.m.

One of Moscow’s most striking, visually spectacular young directors Philipp Grigoryan stages Moliere’s timeless comedy about a pious hypocrite taking over a meek family. Choreography by Anna Abalikhina. Read more

Russia Values Being Feared Over its Reputation

11 hours ago

Denis Voronenkov’s murder in Kiev is the latest in a series of murky political killings that play up the Kremlin’s omnipotent image.

Bright Spaces: Russian Metro Stations, Theaters, Palaces

David Burdeny's photographic series of Russian metro stations, theaters, museums and palaces capture these impressive spaces devoid of life, yet replete with light.

17 hours ago

Eclectic Six: Exciting Exhibitions to Catch in Moscow This Spring

From Valentin Serov to naïve art, from photography to an art quest, here's a round-up of exhibitions currently running in Moscow that you need to see.

Theater

Wolves and Sheep

Mon. Apr. 24 Mon. Apr. 24
Fomenko Workshop Theater
06:00 p.m.

Pyotr Fomenko’s production of Ostrovsky’s comedy about cheats and scoundrels. English, German and French subtitles available. Read more

Read more

