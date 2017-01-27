Russian Prosecutor General Rejects Presidential Human Rights Council's Proposal to Soften Law on ‘Foreign Agents’

Russians Most Fear International Conflict, Rising Prices — Poll
4 hours ago
According to a survey carried out by the state pollster VTsIOM, Russians most fear international conflict and rising prices.
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Moscow TV Round-Up: Peter the Great, Emelyan Pugachyov, Winston Churchill and a Groundhog and a Groundhog and a Groundhog
This week on Russian TV it's Peter the Great, the Decembrists, Emelyan Pugachyov and Winston Churchill - and Bill Murray interrupting things with a round-the-clock ...
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Moscow TV Round-Up: Peter the Great, Emelyan Pugachyov, Winston Churchill and a Groundhog and a Groundhog and a Groundhog
This week on Russian TV it's Peter the Great, the Decembrists, Emelyan Pugachyov and Winston Churchill - and Bill Murray interrupting things with a round-the-clock ...
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Moscow TV Round-Up: Peter the Great, Emelyan Pugachyov, Winston Churchill and a Groundhog and a Groundhog and a Groundhog
This week on Russian TV it's Peter the Great, the Decembrists, Emelyan Pugachyov and Winston Churchill - and Bill Murray interrupting things with a round-the-clock ...
Howard Schatz. 25 Year Retrospective
The retrospective includes work from 32 individual and personal projects made over the course of the last 25 years. The photographs of Howard Schatz are exhibited in museums and photography galleries internationally and are included in innumerable private collections. He has received international acclaim for his work which has been published in eighteen monographs. . Read more
Russian Winter – the View From Outer Space
Full retrospective spanning the four-decade career of this vivid contemporary artist features paintings, graphics, objects, performance footage, photo and video works. Read more