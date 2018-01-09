Russia Has Destroyed 19,000 Tons of Food Since Import Ban

The ban was introduced in August 2014 in retaliation to Western sanctions imposed on Russia following its annexation of the Crimean peninsula. Since then, the country has destroyed hundreds of tons of fruits and vegetables, cheeses and livestock products.

Russian authorities have destroyed 19,000 tons of food since 2014, in compliance with an import ban on certain food products from Western countries.

Read more: Since Import Ban, Russia Has Destroyed More Than 16,000 Tons of Food

Over 19,000 tons of banned western food products have been destroyed as of Tuesday, Jan. 9, Russia’s state agriculture watchdog said in a statement published on its website.

Only 278 tons of the confiscated products remained untouched, Rosselkhoznadzor added.

The practice of destroying foods dates back to August 2015, a month after President Vladimir Putin ordered the physical destruction of fruits and vegetables, dairy, meat and other agricultural products imported to Russia from the blacklisted countries.

The ban, widely unpopular due to Russians’ memories of famines from World War II, has been extended until late 2018.

Meanwhile, the EU has demanded 1.4 billion euros in compensation from Russia for banned pork.