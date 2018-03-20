Russia Grounds All AN-148 Planes Over Safety Fears After Plane Crash

Russia has grounded all Antonov An-148 aircraft over safety fears a month after the tragic plane crash of a passenger jet outside Moscow after equipment failure.

All 71 passengers and crew aboard Saratov Airlines Flight 703 were killed when the An-148 regional jet plummeted minutes after departing from Domodedovo Airport on Feb. 11. Cockpit recordings showed the captain ordering his co-pilot to gain altitude instead of tilting the plane down, while investigators attributed the crash to different speed readings on the displays due to frozen equipment.