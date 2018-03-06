News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
March 06 2018 - 16:03

Captain’s Last Words Before Deadly Plane Crash Near Moscow Released

Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC) / Moskva News Agency

The captain aboard the ill-fated airliner that crashed outside Moscow last month scrambled to tell his co-pilot to gain altitude instead of tilting the plane to the ground, according to newly released cockpit voice recordings.

Saratov Airlines Flight 703 plummeted in the Moscow region minutes after departing from Domodedovo Airport on Feb. 11, killing all 71 passengers and crew. Investigators said at the time that the An-148 jet crash had been caused by switched off pressure measurement equipment led to different speed readings on the pilots’ displays.

Read More
Plane Crashes Outside Moscow, 71 Believed Dead

Cockpit recordings transcribed and published by the RBC business outlet on Tuesday reveal the harrowing last conversation between captain Valery Gubanov and co-pilot Sergei Gambaryan. 

“I understood you wanted to […] but instead you’re going down,” Gubanov is cited as saying while the plane’s warning system alerts the pilots to “compare speed.” 

“Why are you going down?! Where?! […] Altitude! Altitude! Altitude! […] Up!” Gubanov implores as the warning system warns “Terrain ahead! PULL UP!” 

The recording cuts off after the captain is heard saying “that’s it, we’re ******.”

RBC confirmed the authenticity of the recording with sources at the Federal Air Transportation Agency and the Interstate Aviation Committee. 

According to the 78.ru website, co-pilot Gambaryan forgot to turn on the plane’s pressure measurement equipment and panicked at the last moment. The outlet described the unfolding events in the cockpit as “a painfully typical situation.” 

“Everyone already understands everything, but they believe in a miracle until the last moment,” the outlet writes.

Moscow Named Second Worst City for Traffic Jams in the World — Report
News
Feb. 07 2018
Moscow Named Second Worst City for Traffic Jams in the World — Report
127 Passengers Stranded in Russian Cruise Ship Stuck in Sea of Ice
News
Feb. 08 2018
127 Passengers Stranded in Russian Cruise Ship Stuck in Sea of Ice
Plane Crashes Outside Moscow, 71 Believed Dead
News
Feb. 11 2018
Plane Crashes Outside Moscow, 71 Believed Dead

Latest news

Former Russian Spy Incident in Britain: Facts and Reactions
News
March 06 2018
Former Russian Spy Incident in Britain: Facts and Reactions
Russian Sports Minister Calls Oscar-Winning Icarus Documentary a 'Fantasy Film'
News
March 06 2018
Russian Sports Minister Calls Oscar-Winning Icarus Documentary a 'Fantasy Film'
Russian Transport Plane Crashes in Syria Killing All 32 on Board
News
March 06 2018
Russian Transport Plane Crashes in Syria Killing All 32 on Board

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

News

World Cup Fans Allowed to Bring Medical Marijuana to Russia

News

Oligarch 'Sex Huntress' Requests U.S. Asylum After Arrest

Moscow in your inbox