News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
May 10 2018 - 17:05

Russia Downplays New U.S. Sanctions as Revenge for 'Failed' Syria Strikes

Sergei Malgavko / TASS

Russia has labeled the latest wave of sanctions against its defense sector as the United States’ desire to “get back” for what it said were failed airstrikes in Syria last month.

The United States sanctioned six Russian entities for violating its weapons of mass destruction non-proliferation rules for Iran, Syria and North Korea in a Federal Register notice published Thursday. Rosoboronexport, the state-owned arms exporter, has been on the sanctions list for trading with the three countries since 2015.

Read More
Russia's State-Owned Arms Exporter Rosoboronexport Sanctioned by U.S.

“In effect, this U.S. decision has been precipitated by a trivial desire to get even with Russia over the failed missile attack on Syria, which the United States, Britain and France launched on April 14 in violation of international law,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Wednesday.

The three Western forces launched more than 100 missiles targeting three of Syria’s main chemical weapons facilities in response to a suspected chemical weapons attack on the town of Douma on April 7.

“The latest sanctions essentially amount to recognition of the combat capabilities of the Soviet and Russian weapons used by the Syrian air defense crews on April 14, when they shot down the bulk of the incoming missiles,” the ministry said.

Moscow also claimed that the new U.S. sanctions against a Russian air defense missile regiment and a surface-to-air missile training center proved that they provided “good training and instructions to the Syrian air defense forces.”

Russia Warns U.S. of 'Grave Consequences' If Syria Is Attacked
News
April 10 2018
Russia Warns U.S. of 'Grave Consequences' If Syria Is Attacked
U.S. Tells Fans to 'Think Twice' Before Going to World Cup in Russia
News
April 10 2018
U.S. Tells Fans to 'Think Twice' Before Going to World Cup in Russia
Russian Ruble Continues to Plummet Amid Sanctions Fallout
Business
April 10 2018
Russian Ruble Continues to Plummet Amid Sanctions Fallout

Latest news

Germany, Russian Foreign Ministers Call for Iran Deal to Be Upheld
News
May 10 2018
Germany, Russian Foreign Ministers Call for Iran Deal to Be Upheld
Anonymous Hackers Hijack Russian Government Website, Issuing 'Last Warning'
News
May 10 2018
Anonymous Hackers Hijack Russian Government Website, Issuing 'Last Warning'
Russia Blacklists Progressively Fewer 'Foreign Agent' NGOs, Justice Ministry Says
News
May 10 2018
Russia Blacklists Progressively Fewer 'Foreign Agent' NGOs, Justice Ministry Says

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

Moscow in your inbox