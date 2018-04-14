News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
April 14 2018 - 12:04
By Reuters

Russia Slams Western Attack on Syria as Undermining Peace

Colonel-General Sergei Rudskoi on Saturday during a press briefing.

Colonel-General Sergei Rudskoi on Saturday during a press briefing.

Vadim Savitsky / TASS

Russia has responded angrily to Western air strikes on Damascus in response to a suspected poison gas attack last week.

Overnight, U.S., British and French forces launched more than 100 missiles from ships and manned aircraft, targeting three of Syria's main chemical weapons facilities.

The strikes were a response to a suspected chemical weapons attack on the Syrian town of Douma last weekend which killed dozens of civilians. Syria and its ally Russia have denied such an attack took place, and Moscow has accused Britain of helping to stage the Douma incident to stoke anti-Russian hysteria.

Russia's Defense Ministry was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies that Syria intercepted the U.S. and allied attacks using Soviet-produced hardware, including the Buk missile system. Colonel-General Sergei Rudskoi on Saturday said Russia may consider supplying S-300 missile systems to Syria.

In Russia, an ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, the strikes have been portrayed as a violation of international law and undermining Syria's chances of peace. 

"First the 'Arab spring' tested the Syrian people, then Islamic State, now smart American rockets. The capital of a sovereign government, trying for years to survive under terrorist aggression, has been attacked," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on Facebook.

"You have to be quite abnormal to attack Syria’s capital just at the moment when it had a chance for a peaceful future."

The chairman of the international affairs committee of Russia's upper house of parliament, Konstantin Kosachev, said the strikes were a violation of international law and probably designed to prevent investigators from the global chemical weapons watchdog from doing their work.

Read More
Putin and Trump Are Headed for a Syrian Showdown That Neither Wants (Op-ed)

"It's also highly likely an attempt to create complications for the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons mission which was just starting its work in Syria's Douma, or an attempt to completely derail it," Kosachev was quoted as saying by the Interfax news agency.

None of the air strikes hit zones where Russian air defense systems protect the Russian bases of Tartus and Hmeimim, Russian news agencies cited the Defense Ministry as saying.

Russian lawmaker Vladimir Dzhabarov said on Saturday that Russia was likely to call for a meeting of the United Nations Security Council.

"The situation is being analyzed right now. Russia will demand a meeting of the UN Security Council, I think, for sure," Dzhabarov, who is the deputy head of Russia's foreign affairs committee, was quoted by RIA as saying.

A team of inspectors from the OPCW arrived in Syria on Thursday and Friday and had been expected to start their investigation into the alleged Douma attack on Saturday.

The OPCW did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether the work would go ahead.

Russia Says Nearly 80,000 Civilians Have Been Evacuated From Eastern Ghouta Through Humanitarian Corridors
News
March 20 2018
Russia Says Nearly 80,000 Civilians Have Been Evacuated From Eastern Ghouta Through Humanitarian Corridors
Russia Blocks UN Security Council Meeting on Human Rights in Syria
News
March 20 2018
Russia Blocks UN Security Council Meeting on Human Rights in Syria
More than 113,000 Civilians Evacuated from Eastern Ghouta, Russia Says
News
March 26 2018
More than 113,000 Civilians Evacuated from Eastern Ghouta, Russia Says

Latest news

CSKA Fans in Moscow Chanted Racial Abuse During Arsenal Match, Witness Says
News
April 13 2018
CSKA Fans in Moscow Chanted Racial Abuse During Arsenal Match, Witness Says
Russian Court Bans Telegram Messaging App, the Reactions
News
April 13 2018
Russian Court Bans Telegram Messaging App, the Reactions
Russia's Lavrov: God Forbid Any Libya Style Adventure in Syria
News
April 13 2018
Russia's Lavrov: God Forbid Any Libya Style Adventure in Syria
By Reuters

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

Moscow in your inbox