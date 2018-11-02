Russia Continues Fall in Internet Freedom Ranking — Freedom House

Russia's rating in the World Internet Freedom Index has fallen for the sixth consecutive year according to a report published by Freedom House on Thursday.

The annual survey ranks 65 countries on a 100-point scale — with higher scores corresponding to a greater degree of internet censorship. Countries are classified as “free,” “not free” or “partially free” based on criteria such as rights violations and countrywide internet access.

Russia now ranks 53rd in the report with 65 points, behind Thailand and Gambia, and is classified as “not free.”

The report criticized the Russian government’s decision to block the Telegram messenger app earlier this year over “its refusal to make encrypted data accessible to the Federal Security Services.”