Russia Begins Blocking Telegram App

Russia's state telecommunications regulator said on Monday that it had begun blocking access to messenger service Telegram, implementing a decision by a Russian court from last week.

On Friday, a Moscow court sided with the regulator, Roskomnadzor, in ordering to block Telegram in Russia “immediately." The court ruling follows a Federal Security Services (FSB) demand for Telegram to hand over the “encryption keys” that would allow authorities to read the private conversations of users after the April 2017 St. Petersburg metro terrorist attack.