News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
April 16 2018 - 12:04

Russia Begins Blocking Telegram App

Alexander Scherbak / TASS

Russia's state telecommunications regulator said on Monday that it had begun blocking access to messenger service Telegram, implementing a decision by a Russian court from last week.

On Friday, a Moscow court sided with the regulator, Roskomnadzor, in ordering to block Telegram in Russia “immediately." The court ruling follows a Federal Security Services (FSB) demand for Telegram to hand over the “encryption keys” that would allow authorities to read the private conversations of users after the April 2017 St. Petersburg metro terrorist attack.

Read More
Russia Just Banned Telegram: What Happens Next?

The watchdog, Roskomnadzor, in a statement posted on its website, said that it had sent telecoms operators notification about blocking access to the service.

Interfax cited Alexander Zharov, the head of Roskomnadzor, as saying that it would take several hours to complete the operation to block access to the app.

Zharov added that the watchdog plans to request Google Play and Apple’s AppStore to remove Telegram from their platforms. 

Reuters contributed reporting to this article.

Online Messages Are Not Protected Under Secrecy of Correspondence
News
March 20 2018
Online Messages Are Not Protected Under Secrecy of Correspondence
Russia Bans Popular LGBT Website for 'Propaganda of Nontraditional Sexual Relations'
News
March 30 2018
Russia Bans Popular LGBT Website for 'Propaganda of Nontraditional Sexual Relations'
Russian Regulator Moves to Block Telegram Messaging App
News
April 06 2018
Russian Regulator Moves to Block Telegram Messaging App

Latest news

Violations Found in Half of Inspected Russian Malls Following Deadly Fire
News
April 16 2018
Violations Found in Half of Inspected Russian Malls Following Deadly Fire
Deaths From Alcohol Fall by 25% in Russia in 2017
News
April 16 2018
Deaths From Alcohol Fall by 25% in Russia in 2017
Ruble and Russian Stocks Slide over Fears of New U.S. Sanctions
News
April 16 2018
Ruble and Russian Stocks Slide over Fears of New U.S. Sanctions

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

Moscow in your inbox