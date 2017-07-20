State Duma Agrees on Prison Term for Carousel Voting

The State Duma has unanimously approved amendments to the Criminal Code that could see Russians caught organizing election fraud landed with heavy fines or time behind bars, the parliament’s press service said Wednesday. The amendments, which passed after their third reading, aim to crack down on organizers of “carousel voting,” a phenomenon where voters cast multiple ballots by traveling between polling stations.

Following last September's parliamentary elections, a Russian journalist who filmed himself participating in carousel voting was arrested on charges of “illegally obtaining a ballot.” Denis Korotkov, a correspondent for St. Petersburg-based site Fontanka.ru, said that organizers of the carousel vote paid participants. Korotkov also reported that voters were expected to send pictures of their ballots to organizers to prove they had voted for the ruling United Russia party.

Russian election monitor, Golos, received almost 2000 reports of possible voting violations following last September’s elections, including 'ballot stuffing' and carousel voting.