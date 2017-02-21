Kremlin Plans Record Turnout for 2018 Elections

The Kremlin is planning record voter turnout for the country’s presidential elections in 2018, Russian media is reporting.

Officials have been instructed to ensure that Russian President Vladimir Putin takes his fourth term in office with at least 63 percent of the vote, equaling his landslide win in 2012.

The government plans to see a record number of votes cast, with the aim of beating Dmitry Medvedev’s record of 70 percent turnout in 2008. Putin saw a turnout of 64 percent when he was elected president in 2004, and a turnout of 65 percent when he took office again in 2012.

Government sources say transparency will also be key in the upcoming vote with the Kremlin keen to avoid embarrassing allegations of ballot stuffing, which plagued last year’s parliamentary elections.