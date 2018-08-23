Russia Braces for Weaker Ruble, Lower Growth Due to U.S. Sanctions

New U.S. sanctions would pressure the ruble and fuel capital outflows over the next 12 months, Russia's Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin said on Wednesday, recognizing the need to trim the economic growth forecast.

Oreshkin became one of the first government officials to acknowledge that the latest bout of sanctions and the risk of further such measures would take a toll on Russia's economy after the Kremlin dismissed the ruble's fall to its weakest levels since 2016 as simple market volatility.

"The issue of the sanctions theme, the crisis that we see in Turkey, the ongoing problems in Argentina and Brazil, all these will clearly affect the Russian market," he told reporters.

On Wednesday, the ruble weakened towards its lowest mark in more than two years as traders priced in the risk of more U.S. sanctions and foreign currency purchases by the Russian central bank took their toll.