U.S. Imposes Fresh Sanctions for Russian Cyber-Related Activity

The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions on two Russians, one Russian company and one Slovakian firm for what it said were their actions to help another Russian company avoid sanctions targeting Russia's malicious cyber-related activities.

The U.S. Treasury said in a statement that the sanctioned companies — St. Petersburg-based Vela-Marine Ltd and Slovakia-based Lacno S.R.O. — and the two individuals helped Divetechnoservices evade previously imposed sanctions.