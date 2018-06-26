News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide Community
News
June 26 2018 - 11:06

Reports: Newspaper Edition Seized for Covering Unpopular Pension Reform

Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency

Copies of a newspaper in rural southern Russia were reportedly seized by authorities after it covered the government’s controversial proposal to raise the retirement age, sparking censorship fears.

The government announced on June 14 its plan to increase the retirement age in the next decade, arguing that the reform would ease pressure on the national budget. But critics say the announcement was timed for the opening day of the World Cup in Russia to bury the highly unpopular news.

Authorities in the North Caucasus region of Stavropol “strongly recommended” that local newspaper editors avoid covering the reforms in case of unrest, a source in the regional administration told the local Newstracker.ru website Monday.

Many residents in the rural area rely on the local newspaper as their main source of information.

A regional publisher later reportedly withdrew copies of the Blagodarnenskiye Vesti newspaper after it was sent to print with an article headlined “Goal: Live to Retirement.”

The publication was re-printed without the offending piece, the unnamed source told Newstracker.ru.

Read More
With Eyes on World Cup, Russia Moves to Raise Retirement Age

A search on the newspaper’s website for the article yielded no results. The last time the publication covered the pension issue was in March 2017.

The regional administration source said Stavropol’s elderly population, whose news diet largely relies on state-run outlets and who will be disproportionately affected by the pension reforms, can easily fall prey to state censorship.

With moves like the destruction of the newspaper, “they find themselves in an information vacuum,” he told reporters.

Putin Grants MMA Fighter Jeff Monson Russian Citizenship
News
May 29 2018
Putin Grants MMA Fighter Jeff Monson Russian Citizenship
Russia’s Latest Governor Reshuffle: What You Need to Know
News
May 29 2018
Russia’s Latest Governor Reshuffle: What You Need to Know
Putin Says 'Fierce' U.S. Politics Hindering Summit With Trump
News
June 04 2018
Putin Says 'Fierce' U.S. Politics Hindering Summit With Trump

Latest news

Shell Companies Hit All-Time Low in Russia
News
June 26 2018
Shell Companies Hit All-Time Low in Russia
Union-Led Protests Against Pension Reform Approved in 30 Cities
News
June 26 2018
Union-Led Protests Against Pension Reform Approved in 30 Cities
West and Russia Square Off Over Empowering Chemical Weapons Body
News
June 26 2018
West and Russia Square Off Over Empowering Chemical Weapons Body

Most read

News

U.S. Requests Doping Tests of Russian World Cup Team

News

Burger King Pulls Ad Suggesting Women Bear Babies of World Cup Stars

News

Russia Warns of ‘Tough Response’ to New U.S. Military Space Force

News

As U.S. Withdraws, Russia Seeks UN Human Rights Council Seat

News

Police Can Confiscate Phones Without a Criminal Prosecution

Sign up for our weekly newsletter