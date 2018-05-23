News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
May 23 2018 - 16:05

Rosneft Oil Giant Discovers New Oilfield in Iraq

Pixabay

Russia’s state-owned Rosneft oil giant has announced the discovery of a new oilfield in Iraq over a year after it began drilling in the unexplored region.

Rosneft said it planned to test five prospective sites when it began exploratory drilling some 350 kilometers south of Baghdad in February 2017.

Read More
Russian Oil Giant Rosneft Expands in Middle East

The new oilfield, called Salman, will serve as an important step toward expanding the company’s operations outside Russia, Rosneft said in a press release Wednesday.

Rosneft has struck a number of deals in Iraqi Kurdistan in the past year, including the purchase of a majority stake in the region’s key oil pipeline that runs to Turkey and a deal to purchase oil until 2019.

Rosneft, run by President Vladimir Putin’s ally Igor Sechin, is a major investor in Iraqi Kurdistan and controls its oil pipelines.

Reuters contributed reporting to this article.

Iraq Sentences 2 More Russian Women for Their Ties to Islamic State
News
April 26 2018
Iraq Sentences 2 More Russian Women for Their Ties to Islamic State
Abramovich Donates $500M to Jewish Causes Over 2 Decades
News
May 01 2018
Abramovich Donates $500M to Jewish Causes Over 2 Decades
Rosneft Signs New Oil Export Deal to Europe Despite Sanctions Threat
News
May 14 2018
Rosneft Signs New Oil Export Deal to Europe Despite Sanctions Threat

Latest news

Russian Nuclear Submarine Test-Launches 'Bulava' Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles
News
May 23 2018
Russian Nuclear Submarine Test-Launches 'Bulava' Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles
Moscow, Escalating Tensions With London, Investigates 'Objectivity' of British Media
News
May 23 2018
Moscow, Escalating Tensions With London, Investigates 'Objectivity' of British Media
Twitter Bans Bulgarians for Using Cyrillic in Crackdown on Russian Bots
News
May 23 2018
Twitter Bans Bulgarians for Using Cyrillic in Crackdown on Russian Bots

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

Moscow in your inbox