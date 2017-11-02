Iran, Russia Envision Huge Oil Deal on Putin's Iran Visit

Russian President Vladimir Putin affirmed his strong support for the multilateral nuclear deal with Iran during his one-day trip to Tehran on Nov. 1, where trilateral talks between Iran, Russia and Azerbaijan were held. While making it clear that Russia has no sympathy for US President Donald Trump's bellicose attack on Iran and the nuclear accord, he also praised the cooperation between Moscow and the Tehran in resolving the Syrian conflict. However, the talks between the three nations that border the Caspian Sea were largely held to improve energy cooperation, transport and trade. Putin met with both Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as well as Azerbaijani President llham Aliyev, who also journeyed to Tehran for the talks. Countering Trump's attack on the JCPOA

Apart from the US, the European Union as a whole and all the other signatories to the nuclear deal formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) – namely Russia, the UK, China, France, and Germany – are content with the agreement and accept that Iran is in compliance with it. Putin made it clear in Tehran that any move by the US to try and force changes to the JCPOA to ensure Washington's continued participation in it would not be accepted. He affirmed to Khamenei that Moscow opposes "any unilateral change" to the accord, the supreme leader's office said in a statement. "We oppose linking Iran's nuclear program with other issues, including defense issues," Putin added.

Upbeat Khamenei hails Syria collaboration, talks of isolating the US

Khamenei was visibly upbeat on camera about the growing rapport between Tehran and Moscow. He praised Putin, saying that the two countries’ cooperation on Syrian issues during the seven-year-old civil war proved that the Iranians and Russians could achieve “common goals during challenging situations."

The US, said Khamenei, wants to maintain influence in every part of the world, and to attain that goal “it will target every weak country [one-by-one]”. In a reference to Trump's vitriolic speech against Iran at the UN General Assembly in New York, Putin commented: “I could never imagine that the US would act this way.” He added that he was impressed by Khamenei's support for the Syrian government of Bashar al-Assad, whom Moscow is also backing despite the opposition of the West to his continued rule. Khamenei outlined during his meeting with Putin how he believes Tehran and Moscow need to step up cooperation to isolate the US and restore peace in the Middle East, Iranian state media reported. State television quoted the supreme leader as saying: "A full resolution of Syria's crisis needs strong cooperation between Iran and Russia. Our cooperation can isolate America. This cooperation will restore stability in the region." Putin’s visit came a day after representatives from Russia, Iran and Turkey discussed the Syrian conflict at peace talks in Astana, Kazakhstan. They pledged to bring Assad's regime and its opponents together for a "congress" to jump-start peace efforts later this month. However, there are serious doubts over whether a proper representation of the Syrian opposition will turn up.