Ringleader of Russian ‘Humpty Dumpty’ Hackers Released Early
Vladimir Anikeyev at his trial/ Andrei Nikerichev/ Moskva News Agency
The ringleader of the Shaltai Boltai hacking collective notorious for blackmailing top Russian officials has reportedly been granted early release from prison under a new law that counts time served in pre-trial detention towards a sentence.
Vladimir Anikeyev was sentenced to two years in prison on hacking charges in July 2017, almost a year after he was detained alongside several other suspected hackers, including two top Federal Security Service (FSB) cybercrime fighters and an ex-Kaspersky Lab cybersecurity company employee.
Assistant judge Yelena Bychkova confirmed to the Rambler News Service on Monday that Anikeyev was released from custody at the notorious Lefortovo prison on Friday.
Akineyev’s lawyer, Ruslan Koblev, told Interfax his client was among the first to be granted early release under a new law that counts time spent awaiting trial toward a jail sentence.
Shaltai Boltai, which translates to Humpty Dumpty, gained notoriety for leaking the personal data of some Russian officials and blackmailing others with threats to release their stolen data to the press.
The group has targeted Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, his spokesperson Natalya Timakova and Aram Gabrelyanov, who owns several pro-Kremlin media outlets.