Ringleader of Russian ‘Humpty Dumpty’ Hackers Released Early

The ringleader of the Shaltai Boltai hacking collective notorious for blackmailing top Russian officials has reportedly been granted early release from prison under a new law that counts time served in pre-trial detention towards a sentence.

Vladimir Anikeyev was sentenced to two years in prison on hacking charges in July 2017, almost a year after he was detained alongside several other suspected hackers, including two top Federal Security Service (FSB) cybercrime fighters and an ex-Kaspersky Lab cybersecurity company employee.

Assistant judge Yelena Bychkova confirmed to the Rambler News Service on Monday that Anikeyev was released from custody at the notorious Lefortovo prison on Friday.