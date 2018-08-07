News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide Community
News
Aug. 07 2018 - 09:08

Ringleader of Russian ‘Humpty Dumpty’ Hackers Released Early

Vladimir Anikeyev at his trial/ Andrei Nikerichev/ Moskva News Agency

The ringleader of the Shaltai Boltai hacking collective notorious for blackmailing top Russian officials has reportedly been granted early release from prison under a new law that counts time served in pre-trial detention towards a sentence.

Vladimir Anikeyev was sentenced to two years in prison on hacking charges in July 2017, almost a year after he was detained alongside several other suspected hackers, including two top Federal Security Service (FSB) cybercrime fighters and an ex-Kaspersky Lab cybersecurity company employee.

Assistant judge Yelena Bychkova confirmed to the Rambler News Service on Monday that Anikeyev was released from custody at the notorious Lefortovo prison on Friday.

Read More
Anonymous Hackers Hijack Russian Government Website, Issuing 'Last Warning'

Akineyev’s lawyer, Ruslan Koblev, told Interfax his client was among the first to be granted early release under a new law that counts time spent awaiting trial toward a jail sentence.

Shaltai Boltai, which translates to Humpty Dumpty, gained notoriety for leaking the personal data of some Russian officials and blackmailing others with threats to release their stolen data to the press.

The group has targeted Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, his spokesperson Natalya Timakova and Aram Gabrelyanov, who owns several pro-Kremlin media outlets.

Latest news

Navalny Calls for Election Day Rallies Against Retirement Age Hike
News
Aug. 07 2018
Navalny Calls for Election Day Rallies Against Retirement Age Hike
Russia Can Weather Any New U.S. Sanctions, Says Moody’s
News
Aug. 07 2018
Russia Can Weather Any New U.S. Sanctions, Says Moody’s
Forbes Russia Publisher Sues Ex-Editor for Defamation, Disclosure of Secrets
News
Aug. 07 2018
Forbes Russia Publisher Sues Ex-Editor for Defamation, Disclosure of Secrets

Most read

News

Russian Journalists Killed in Central African Republic Ambush, Reports

Opinion

Forbes Russia Is Losing Its Independence. Should the World Care?

News

Putin Recreates Soviet-Era Patriotic Directorate in Russia's Army

News

Explosion Rocks Pension Fund Office in Western Russia

Meanwhile…

'Begemot' Cat Abducted in Central Moscow’s Bulgakov House

Sign up for our weekly newsletter