Ringleader of Russian 'Humpty Dumpty' Hackers Sentenced

A Moscow court on Thursday sentenced the ringleader of the Shaltai Boltai hackers group to two years in prison.

Vladimir Anikeyev was handed the two-year sentence after pleading guilty to hacking, the Interfax news agency reported. The proceedings, which have been shrouded in mystery, were held behind closed doors.

Anikeyev was detained last year alongside several other suspected hackers, including two top FSB officials working on cyber-security and a former employee of the Kaspersky Lab cybersecurity company.