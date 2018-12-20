Putin’s Annual Press Conference, Live From Moscow

President Vladimir Putin is fielding questions from journalists today during his 14th annual end-of-year press conference which began around noon.



Putin has so far answered questions about Russia's economic future, the authorities' crackdown on musicians, the fear of nuclear war and the U.S. withdrawal from Syria.

The televised question-and-answer session is traditionally a closely managed marathon affair: Last year it lasted 3 hours and 50 minutes, which fell short of the previous record of 4 hours and 40 minutes.



