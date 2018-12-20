News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Dec. 20 2018 - 12:12

Putin’s Annual Press Conference, Live From Moscow

Kremlin.ru

President Vladimir Putin is fielding questions from journalists today during his 14th annual end-of-year press conference which began around noon.

Putin has so far answered questions about Russia's economic future, the authorities' crackdown on musicians, the fear of nuclear war and the U.S. withdrawal from Syria.

The televised question-and-answer session is traditionally a closely managed marathon affair: Last year it lasted 3 hours and 50 minutes, which fell short of the previous record of 4 hours and 40 minutes.

Follow the press conference live here.

Majority of Russians Hold Putin Responsible for National Woes, Poll Says
News
Nov. 22 2018
Majority of Russians Hold Putin Responsible for National Woes, Poll Says
Putin Accuses Ukraine Leader of Plotting Naval Clash to Boost Ratings
News
Nov. 28 2018
Putin Accuses Ukraine Leader of Plotting Naval Clash to Boost Ratings
Putin, Asked About Succession Plans, Jokes: I'm not Going Anywhere
News
Nov. 28 2018
Putin, Asked About Succession Plans, Jokes: I'm not Going Anywhere


Latest news

Putin Eases Restrictions on Political Asylum in Russia
News
Dec. 20 2018
Putin Eases Restrictions on Political Asylum in Russia
Ukraine Vows to Send Warships Back to Azov Despite Russian Capture
News
Dec. 20 2018
Ukraine Vows to Send Warships Back to Azov Despite Russian Capture
U.S. Imposes Fresh Russia Sanctions for Election Meddling
News
Dec. 20 2018
U.S. Imposes Fresh Russia Sanctions for Election Meddling

Most read

Meanwhile…

Russian Authorities Cover Snow in White Paint to Hide Signs of Pollution, Reports

Meanwhile…

Santa Claus Dies at a Party for Kindergarteners in Siberia

News

New Russian Warplanes and Missiles Beat Expectations in Syria, Official Says

News

Russia Won’t Go to War With 'Nazi' Ukraine, Lavrov Says

News

Putin's Ratings in 2018, a Sign of Things to Come? An Interview With Alexei Levinson

Sign up for our weekly newsletter