Putin's End-of-Year Presser in Quotes

Russian President Vladimir Putin held his annual press conference on Thursday, fielding questions on domestic and foreign policy from state media and independent journalists.

There were questions about economic growth, nuclear apocalypse and rap music. On the foreign policy front, he addressed new tensions with Ukraine, ф territorial dispute with Japan and the U.S. withdrawal from Syria.

In all, the press conference lasted 3 hours and 45 minutes, three minutes longer than last year and well short of the record 4 hours and 40 minutes set a decade ago.

You can find our live coverage here. Or just read the highlights:

On Donald Trump and his decision to leave Syria:

— "If the United States has decided to withdraw its contingent – that is the right move.”

— “The U.S. has been in Afghanistan for 17 years and has announced withdrawals almost every year, but [its troops] are still there.”

— “We’ve delivered a serious blow against [Islamic State] in Syria… In that regard, Donald [Trump] is right.”

— "I don't know if a meeting [with Trump] will happen or not."



On Western sanctions:

— “Russia throughout almost all of its history has been under some sort of sanctions... This is to do with the growth of Russia's power and its ability to compete… They are just a reason to constrain Russia's progress.”

On nuclear war:



— “If, God forbid, something like that were to happen, it would lead to the end of all civilization and maybe also the planet... These are serious questions and it's a real shame that there's a tendency to underestimate them. It is a legitimate issue, and it is even growing.”

— “We are essentially witnessing the breakdown of the international order of arms control.”

— “Then [the U.S.] took another step, they left the [Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces] Treaty... Let them not say afterwards that we were trying to achieve some sort of advantage. We are not aiming for an advantage, we are aiming to retain balance and to provide for our own safety.”