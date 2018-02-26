News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
Feb. 26 2018 - 15:02

Putin Signs New Decree for Military Rearmament, Kremlin Confirms

Andrei Lyubimov / Moskva News Agency

President Vladimir Putin has signed Russia’s updated military armament strategy, his spokesperson confirmed on Monday.

Russia’s previous state armament program, which is said to have cost the nation around $1 trillion, sought to overhaul 70 percent of the armed forces’ Soviet-era hardware by 2020.

Russia’s Defense Budget — Down, But Not Out

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that the Russian president had signed the updated 10-year program before the New Year, Interfax reported on Monday.

“This is a secret presidential decree so I can’t disclose anything,” he told reporters.

Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin told the Kommersant business daily Monday that the updated 2018-2027 program was amended based on assessments of the country's military operations in Syria.

Around 19 trillion rubles ($340 billion) would be allocated on the new rearmament program, Kommersant reported last year, with priority given to developing nuclear deterrence, precision-guided munitions and a vertical take-off and landing jet.

