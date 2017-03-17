Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
5 minutes ago Russia's Largest Private Commercial Bank Says Hackers Are Faking Its Apparent Ties to Trump
1 hour ago 100 LGBT Activists Set Out for Russia's ‘City Without Gays’
1 hour ago Kremlin Reassures Russians That Prime Minister Didn't Just Fake the Flu to Go Skiing
Russia
100 LGBT Activists Set Out for Russia's ‘City Without Gays’
Opinion
Shadow of the Past: How the Annexation of Crimea Guides Russian Policy
Russia
Top Russian Officials Say They Won't Investigate Corruption Claims Against Prime Minister
Russia
‘A Choice Between Prison and the Grave’
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
5 minutes ago Russia's Largest Private Commercial Bank Says Hackers Are Faking Its Apparent Ties to Trump
1 hour ago 100 LGBT Activists Set Out for Russia's ‘City Without Gays’
1 hour ago Kremlin Reassures Russians That Prime Minister Didn't Just Fake the Flu to Go Skiing

Russia’s Defense Budget — Down, But Not Out

Russia isn't cutting its defense budget by 25 percent, but the peak of Russia’s military modernization effort has long passed

March 17, 2017 — 19:06
— Update: 19:07
By Matthew Bodner
March 17, 2017 — 19:06
— Update: 19:07
By Matthew Bodner
m.bodner@imedia.ru
@mattb0401
Most Read
Opinion
Shadow of the Past: How the Annexation of Crimea Guides Russian Policy
Moscow
St. Patrick’s Day in Moscow: 6 Places to Toast the Irish
Russia
‘A Choice Between Prison and the Grave’
Moscow
You Gotta Russian Problem With Me?
Alexander Zemlianichenko / AP

Reports that Russia has cut its defense budget this year by a staggering 25 percent might give the impression it has abandoned a decade-long military modernization drive. It hasn’t. In fact, the campaign to rebuild the Russian military after years of decay is still going strong.

Seven years ago, Vladimir Putin embarked on his third attempt to fix the military. In Putin’s view, Russia could not be taken seriously if it could not defend itself, and military spending meant job creation — an important political consideration.

His overhaul of the armed forces would see 70 percent of its Soviet-era hardware replaced by 2020. That plan was as ambitious as it was expensive.

To meet targeted procurements of new arms, planes, tanks, ships and nuclear missiles, around 20 trillion rubles ($700 billion at the time, now closer to $300 billion) would need to be spent over the course of the decade.  

Reports now surfacing that Russia is cutting its 2017 defense budget by 25 percent — from 3.8 to 2.8 trillion rubles — aren’t what they seem. In fact, these figures are misleading.

Strategic Reduction

A 25 percent cut to defense spending would decimate an important Russian industry. Not surprisingly, Russia avoided that. Instead, the government decreased the defense budget by 7 percent — from 3.1 trillion rubles to 2.8 trillion.

But that doesn’t mean the Kremlin is less committed to rearmament. Rather, this change reflects fairly standard financial maneuvers.

The Defense Ministry hoped to pay off 740 billion rubles owed to defense industry firms in one go, rather than have the debt add up on later budgets.

This would have reduced future defense spending, since defense firms were factoring debt servicing into their pricing, says Michael Kofman, an analyst of the Russian military at the Virginia-based CNA think tank. “It was — if anything — supposed to be a cost saving measure.”

Defense spending will actually remain relatively high compared to previous years: 2.8 trillion rubles ($65.4 billion), or about about 14 percent higher than 2014’s budget. And the cut was planned — peak spending on the arms program has already passed. There will be further reductions in 2018 and 2019, but they will stabilize at a predicted 3.2 and 4.8 percent.

Read More: How I Accidentally Destroyed $30M Worth of Russian Military Hardware

Rearmament in Brief

The year 2014 is an important benchmark for Russian defense budgets. Three years after the 2020 program began, spending kicked into high gear and Russians saw what their tax dollars were buying.

The defense budget rose about 18 percent over 2013, reaching almost 2.5 billion rubles, and rearmament has consumed about two-thirds of Russia’s annual defense spending since.

On May 9, 2014, Putin unveiled the future look of his increasingly powerful military on Red Square. A column of new armored vehicles, including the much-hyped Armata T-15 battle tank, stormed Russia’s most famous landmark as journalists and foreign dignitaries gathered along the Kremlin wall.  

But 2014 was also the last year the 2020 modernization program progressed according to plan. In 2015, an economic crisis propelled by Western sanctions and a drop in global oil prices sent the ruble into free-fall. Spending increased, but defense firms were cut off from Western credit lines and high-tech components. Production costs of new equipment increased.

These economic challenges altered the 2020 program in key ways. First, the 2015 budget was trimmed from 3.3 trillion rubles to 3.1 trillion ($57 million at the time) — still a net increase of about 25 percent over 2014. Second, procurements of new hardware, such as the Armata tank and the Sukhoi T-50 stealth fighter jet, were curtailed.

The relationship between the defense budget and completion of the modernization program is not black and white, says Ruslan Pukhov, director of the Center for the Analysis of Strategies and Technologies, a Moscow-based think tank.

The full picture is a state secret, but what is clear is that major contracts have stalled, and there is “room for economizing,” says Pukhov.

For example, the original program was budgeted for four French-built Mistral-class helicopter assault ships. France chose not to deliver them in response to Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014. Two hundred Ukrainian-built Antonov transport planes were also on order, but cancelled later. Still, the Defense Ministry has been forced to curtail procurement of other weapons and hardware, too.

Read more: New Military Equipment or Saber-Rattling? Russia Must Choose

2025 Program

In order to meet at least the spending targets for 2020, Russia would have needed to begin hiking its defense budget by 10 percent each year beginning in 2016. But spending that year remained essentially flat relative to 2015. With a 7% cut in real defense spending in 2017, and additional cuts expected in 2018 and 2019, the goal appears to be out of reach.

That is not to say that Putin’s militarization drive has been abandoned.

Government and military officials have been working under the radar on a second, follow-on procurement program set to cover 2018 to 2025. The new plan, which has not yet been released, is expected to pick up on some items that slipped from the 2020 production schedule.

“What is clear is is that upcoming program will be much less ambitious than the current one,” Pukhov says.

Related
World
Russia’s Alleged Nuclear Missile Treaty Violation: Serious But Not Clear-Cut
World
Bomb Blast in Syria Kills Four Russian Military Advisors
Russia
Trump’s New National Security Adviser Is No Friend of Russia’s
World
Japan Protests Russian Militarization of Disputed Kiril Islands

‘A Choice Between Prison and the Grave’

7 hours ago

For most victims of domestic violence in Russia, self-defense remains the only option — and it often comes with a price.

5 minutes ago

Russia's Largest Private Commercial Bank Says Hackers Are Faking Its Apparent Ties to Trump

1 hour ago

100 LGBT Activists Set Out for Russia's ‘City Without Gays’

1 hour ago

Kremlin Reassures Russians That Prime Minister Didn't Just Fake the Flu to Go Skiing

2 hours ago

Russian Tech Firm Confirms Payment to Former Trump Advisor Michael Flynn

4 hours ago

Top Russian Officials Say They Won't Investigate Corruption Claims Against Prime Minister

5 hours ago

Dmitry Medvedev's Day Off: Russian Prime Minister Snapped in Ski Resort Despite Reports of Flu

5 minutes ago

Russia's Largest Private Commercial Bank Says Hackers Are Faking Its Apparent Ties to Trump

1 hour ago

100 LGBT Activists Set Out for Russia's ‘City Without Gays’

1 hour ago

Kremlin Reassures Russians That Prime Minister Didn't Just Fake the Flu to Go Skiing

5 minutes ago

Russia's Largest Private Commercial Bank Says Hackers Are Faking Its Apparent Ties to Trump

1 hour ago

100 LGBT Activists Set Out for Russia's ‘City Without Gays’

1 hour ago

Kremlin Reassures Russians That Prime Minister Didn't Just Fake the Flu to Go Skiing

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

St. Patrick’s Day in Moscow: 6 Places to Toast the Irish

It’s that time of year again when we need to fill our glasses with Guinness, dance an Irish jig and turn everything green. Here’s a ...

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

St. Patrick’s Day in Moscow: 6 Places to Toast the Irish

It’s that time of year again when we need to fill our glasses with Guinness, dance an Irish jig and turn everything green. Here’s a ...

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

St. Patrick’s Day in Moscow: 6 Places to Toast the Irish

It’s that time of year again when we need to fill our glasses with Guinness, dance an Irish jig and turn everything green. Here’s a ...

Gig

Roby Lakatos and His Ensemble

Fri. Mar. 17 Tue. Apr. 18
Kremlin Palace
06:00 p.m.

Romani violinist from Hungary renowned for his mix of classical music with Hungarian Romani music and jazz themes. Concert in the Small Hall. Read more

Read more

5 minutes ago

Russia's Largest Private Commercial Bank Says Hackers Are Faking Its Apparent Ties to Trump

1 hour ago

100 LGBT Activists Set Out for Russia's ‘City Without Gays’

1 hour ago

Kremlin Reassures Russians That Prime Minister Didn't Just Fake the Flu to Go Skiing

1 hour ago
By Mikhail Fishman
Mikhail Fishman
By Mikhail Fishman

Shadow of the Past: How the Annexation of Crimea Guides Russian Policy

By Mikhail Fishman
By Mikhail Fishman
1 hour ago

It was 2014, and Vladimir Putin was in poor form. His approval rating had fallen by 20 percent three years earlier, when he announced he would return to the Kremlin after four years as prime minister.

Print edition — yesterday

March 16

Disability in the Spotlight; The Kremlin and Wikileaks; Domestic Violence

Crimea: Scenes From the 1990s

1 day, 1 hour ago
Three years after Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine, a move broadly regarded as illegal, The Moscow Times recalls the Crimean peninsula in the 1990s.

2 hours ago

Russian Tech Firm Confirms Payment to Former Trump Advisor Michael Flynn

4 hours ago

Top Russian Officials Say They Won't Investigate Corruption Claims Against Prime Minister

5 hours ago

Dmitry Medvedev's Day Off: Russian Prime Minister Snapped in Ski Resort Despite Reports of Flu

8 hours ago

Bring Out the Balloons — Russia Celebrates Crimea Anniversary

8 hours ago

Three years after the annexation, Crimea is beyond the point of no return.

8 hours ago

Bring Out the Balloons — Russia Celebrates Crimea Anniversary

8 hours ago

Three years after the annexation, Crimea is beyond the point of no return.

8 hours ago

Bring Out the Balloons — Russia Celebrates Crimea Anniversary

8 hours ago

Three years after the annexation, Crimea is beyond the point of no return.

21 hours ago

Welcome Back to the Belarusian Good Old Bad Old Days

Despite a rare act of conciliation by President Lukashenko, protests across Belarus continue, and the police are done playing nice.

see more

21 hours ago

Welcome Back to the Belarusian Good Old Bad Old Days

Despite a rare act of conciliation by President Lukashenko, protests across Belarus continue, and the police are done playing nice.

1 day ago

The Kremlin’s Propaganda Network Wants to Debunk Fake News

Given RT’s reputation for reporting bogus news, you might think it lacks the credentials to start debunking “fake news,” but that’s precisely what ...

21 hours ago

Welcome Back to the Belarusian Good Old Bad Old Days

Despite a rare act of conciliation by President Lukashenko, protests across Belarus continue, and the police are done playing nice.

New issue — yesterday

March 16

Disability in the Spotlight; The Kremlin and Wikileaks; Domestic Violence
7 hours ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

You Gotta Russian Problem With Me?

By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
7 hours ago

When I worked at a gas station, I liked to listen to the mechanics talk shop about rusted nut that wouldn’t budge. ...

6 hours ago

Belarus Supreme Court Upholds ‘Chernobyl Milk’ Libel Against Journalist

8 hours ago

Russia Calls for National Ban on Jehovah's Witnesses

9 hours ago

Activist Fined for Reposting News About His Own Court Case

1 day ago

Watch Newly Discovered Color Footage of Stalin's Funeral

1 day ago

Three New Metro Stations Open in South-West Moscow

1 day ago

Russians Are Laughing Indeed After NATO Report Accuses TV Comedy of ‘Strategic Communication’ by Kremlin

Fri. Mar. 17

More events
Ariadne on Naxos Opera
All the World’s a Stage. Architecture and Scenography in Russia Exhibition
Igor Moiseyev Folk Dance Ensemble Dance
Crash and Burn Cinema
St. Patrick’s Friday Gig
Manhattan Cinema

6 hours ago

Belarus Supreme Court Upholds ‘Chernobyl Milk’ Libel Against Journalist

8 hours ago

Russia Calls for National Ban on Jehovah's Witnesses

9 hours ago

Activist Fined for Reposting News About His Own Court Case

1 day ago

Watch Newly Discovered Color Footage of Stalin's Funeral

1 day ago

Three New Metro Stations Open in South-West Moscow

1 day ago

Russians Are Laughing Indeed After NATO Report Accuses TV Comedy of ‘Strategic Communication’ by Kremlin

2 hours ago

Russian Tech Firm Confirms Payment to Former Trump Advisor Michael Flynn

4 hours ago

Top Russian Officials Say They Won't Investigate Corruption Claims Against Prime Minister

5 hours ago

Dmitry Medvedev's Day Off: Russian Prime Minister Snapped in Ski Resort Despite Reports of Flu

The Kremlin’s Propaganda Network Wants to Debunk Fake News

1 day ago
Given RT’s reputation for reporting bogus news, you might think it lacks the credentials to start debunking “fake news,” but that’s precisely what ...

A Law Unto Himself

1 day ago
U.S. lawyer Thomas Callahan first came to Russia in 2006. ...

The Kremlin’s Propaganda Network Wants to Debunk Fake News

1 day ago
Given RT’s reputation for reporting bogus news, you might think it lacks the credentials to start debunking “fake ...
From our partners
All benefits of Otkritie Bank’s “Aeroflot” card
On 17-20 April 2017 Moscow will host the main industry event
An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers
The Soviet Union Through the Lens of an American Spy

Dance

The Magic Flute

Sun. May. 28 Sun. May. 28
Kremlin Palace
01:00 p.m.

Two-act ballet to Mozart’s music choreographed and staged by Andrei Petrov. Kremlin Ballet production. Read more

Read more

1 day ago

1 day ago

A Law Unto Himself

U.S. lawyer Thomas Callahan first came to Russia in 2006. He thinks Dostoyevsky is overrated and ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

How Russia and WikiLeaks Became Allies Against the West

Some claim WikiLeaks is working for the Kremlin. The reality is hardly so simple.

Most Read

Shadow of the Past: How the Annexation of Crimea Guides Russian Policy

St. Patrick’s Day in Moscow: 6 Places to Toast the Irish

‘A Choice Between Prison and the Grave’

You Gotta Russian Problem With Me?
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+