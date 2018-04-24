Putin Signs Internet Libel Bill Into Law

The Internet libel bill swiftly passed the State Duma this month, two years after high-profile court cases ordering news outlets and opposition figures to remove corruption investigations from their websites, although Duma deputies have not explicitly linked the two.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed new legislation allowing authorities to block websites that publish defamatory information about public figures.

Putin’s signature and the law’s publication on Monday allows offending websites to be blocked within a day of a court order “for failure to remove information discrediting the honor, dignity, or business reputation of a citizen.”

The anti-defamation law came into force a week after the Russian state regulator Roskomnadzor began blocking the Telegram messaging service, causing disruptions across various unrelated online services.