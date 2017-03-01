Moscow Court Overturns Fine for Independent Russian News Outlet RBC

The Secrets of Russia’s Propaganda War, Revealed
5 hours ago
Russia has a new military propaganda force to wage information war. An unauthorized reprint of a military intelligence handbook gives insight into what the new information troops might do.
Sergei Eisenstein. Montage of Attractions
Multimedia exhibition about one of the most world-renowned filmmakers of the first half of the 20th century. In his first article on theories of editing he proposed a new form, the “montage of attractions” — in which arbitrarily chosen images, independent from the action, would be presented not in chronological sequence but in whatever way would create the maximum psychological impact. Read more
Moscow's Feline Friends on National Cat Day
Eduard Steinberg. If Water Lives in the Well...
Steinberg’s graphics that has never been displayed before
Drawings, watercolors, gouaches and collages by this prominent avant-garde artist (1937-2012). Read more