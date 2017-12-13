News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
12 hours ago Two Chechens Sentenced for 1995 Budyonnovsk Terror Attack
12 hours ago Russian Civil Servant Salaries To Increase for First Time Since 2013
13 hours ago Putin Asks Lawmakers to Expand Russia's Navy Presence in Syria
News
Preserving the Khanty Way of Life
News
Two Chechens Sentenced for 1995 Budyonnovsk Terror Attack
News
Russian Civil Servant Salaries To Increase for First Time Since 2013
News
'Russian Lessons for Reagan' Launch at Gorbachev Foundation Reunites Old Friends
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

Putin Asks Lawmakers to Expand Russia's Navy Presence in Syria

Dec 13, 2017 — 16:55
— Update: 19:12

Putin Asks Lawmakers to Expand Russia's Navy Presence in Syria

Dec 13, 2017 — 16:55
— Update: 19:12
Kremlin Press Service

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday submitted a draft treaty to the State Duma that could expand Russia’s naval presence in Syria until 2092. 

The move follows Putin’s order to withdraw Russian forces from the war-torn country during a surprise visit to a Russian airbase there on Monday. Earlier this month, Russia said that the war in Syria was coming to an end — a claim the United States and opposition groups dispute.

Read more: Russia's Defense Ministry Says Syria '100% Free of Islamic State'

“I hope that in the long run, Tartus will become a full-fledged military base,” the deputy chairman of the Federation Council's Committee for Defense and Security Franz Klintsevich told the RBC business portal.

“As the guarantor of Syria’s stability, Russia is defending its interests,” he said.

The agreement, which was signed by the Defense Ministries of the two countries on Jan. 18, allows Russia to expand its naval base in the Syrian port city of Tartus.

According to the document on the State Duma’s website, the agreement was based on the "mutual desire" of the parties “to strengthen and develop military cooperation.” The Russian Navy’s continued presence in Syria would be “defensive in nature and not directed against other governments,” the agreement reads.

If ratified, the agreement would extend the Russian Navy’s lease on the Tartus base by 49 years, after which the agreement would automatically enter an additional 25-year period if neither party decides against it.

Earlier this year, Russia renewed the lease on its Western Syrian airbase in Khmeimim for an additional 50 years.

Related
News
Putin Announces 2018 Presidential Bid, Surprising No One
News
Russian Mercenary Leader Now Behind Troll Farm Mastermind’s Catering Business
News
Russian Mercenary From Wagner Group Reported Killed in Syria
News
Putin Urges Prisoner Swap in Talks With Ukraine Separatists
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+