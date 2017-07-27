Russia
Russia Extends Syrian Airbase Lease by 49 Years

July 27, 2017
— Update: 13:30

Russia Extends Syrian Airbase Lease by 49 Years

July 27, 2017 — 13:25
— Update: 13:30
Defense Ministry

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday signed an agreement with Syria which will give the Russian military access to an airbase on the Mediterranean for another half a century.

According to the document published on the official government website, Russia will continue to lease the Khmeimim Air Base, in the Latakia province, until at least 2066.

The Syrian government conceded to lend the base in Latakia province free of charge.

Russia’s intervention in the Syrian war in 2015 on the side of Bashar al-Assad has been mired by accusations its Air Force deliberately targeted aid convoys and civilian infrastructure.

