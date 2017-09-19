Protester Detained at Kalashnikov Monument Unveiling

A lone protester was detained at the unveiling of a new seven-meter statue to the inventor of the AK-47 assault rifle in Moscow’s city center on Tuesday, the opposition-leaning Dozhd television channel reports.

The 35 million ruble ($538,000) monument to Mikhail Kalashnikov, installed earlier this week, was unveiled by Russia’s Culture Minister and representatives of the Russian Orthodox Church near the Mayakovskaya metro station on Tuesday morning.