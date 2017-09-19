Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
6 hours ago Brussels-Based Hackers Could Be Behind Russia's Mass Bomb Scares
11 hours ago Protester Detained at Kalashnikov Monument Unveiling
12 hours ago Russian Helicopters May Have Fired on Bystanders at Zapad Military Drills
Moscow
Moscow's Zaryadye Park Costs Skyrocketing
Moscow
The Moscow Times Launches The Word's Worth Podcast
Moscow
The Russian Shame Game
Moscow
Days After Opening, Visitors Are Stealing Zaryadye Park’s Greenery
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Protester Detained at Kalashnikov Monument Unveiling

Sep 19, 2017 — 12:36
— Update: 15:03

Protester Detained at Kalashnikov Monument Unveiling

Sep 19, 2017 — 12:36
— Update: 15:03
Life News / Youtube

A lone protester was detained at the unveiling of a new seven-meter statue to the inventor of the AK-47 assault rifle in Moscow’s city center on Tuesday, the opposition-leaning Dozhd television channel reports.

The 35 million ruble ($538,000) monument to Mikhail Kalashnikov, installed earlier this week, was unveiled by Russia’s Culture Minister and representatives of the Russian Orthodox Church near the Mayakovskaya metro station on Tuesday morning.

The demonstrator who was holding a sign reading “Designer of Weapons = Designer of Death,” told journalists at the scene he was “against any military demonstration and any propaganda of Russia’s military might.”

Read more: 5 Things You Didn't Know About Kalashnikov

The man was soon detained by the police, who did not provide a reason for the detention, Dozhd reports.

The gold statue depicts Kalashnikov brandishing his trademark assault rifle.

Salavat Shcherbakov, who designed the monument, is also responsible a controversial 2016 monument to Russia’s medieval Prince Vladimir just outside the Kremlin.

Related
Russia
AK-47 Designer Kalashnikov Gets Statue in Moscow
Russia
Russia's Strange and Whimsical Monuments
Moscow
Man Fires Kalashnikov Assault Rifle in Central Moscow
Business
Kalashnikov Gun Maker Opens Moscow Airport Shop
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+