AK-47 Designer Kalashnikov Gets Statue in Moscow

A 7-meter monument to renowned AK-47 automatic rifle designer Mikhail Kalashnikov will be unveiled in central Moscow on Sept. 19, its sculptor, Salavat Shcherbakov, said.

The date coincides with Gunsmith’s Day in Russia and the day of St. Michael in the Orthodox church, Shcherbakov said in an interview with the opposition-leaning Dozhd television channel Tuesday.

“In general, everyone from the Soviet era turns out to have been a believer,” he added, noting that Kalashnikov himself “valued and celebrated” his namesake’s day.

A founding stone has been installed on Oruzheiny Pereulok near the Garden Ring where Shcherbakov said “weapons were made for centuries.”