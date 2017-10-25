Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
45 minutes ago Top Russian Journalists Sue FSB Over Telegram Encryption Demands
1 hour ago Video Glorifying Russian Mercenaries in Syria Trends on Youtube
1 hour ago Russian Opposition Activist Dies After Being Attacked With Iron Rod
Russia
Video Glorifying Russian Mercenaries in Syria Trends on Youtube
Russia
Russian Opposition Activist Dies After Being Attacked With Iron Rod
Russia
Investigation Reveals Putin's Inner Circle Has Amassed $24 Bln Fortune
Russia
Navalny (Really) Can't Run for President, Russia's Prosecutor General's Office Says
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Top Russian Journalists Sue FSB Over Telegram Encryption Demands

Oct 25, 2017 — 12:11
— Update: 12:11

Top Russian Journalists Sue FSB Over Telegram Encryption Demands

Oct 25, 2017 — 12:11
— Update: 12:11
Oleg Kashin, Alexander Plyuschev / MT collage

Two prominent Russian journalists are teaming up against the Federal Security Service’s demand that the popular Telegram messaging app turn over encryption keys to the government.

Telegram was fined $14,000 last week after its founder Pavel Durov said that the FSB is pressuring his company to hand over the means to decode encrypted messages.

The app could be blocked in Russia if Durov refuses to share the keys in line with a controversial new data-storage law that grants FSB access to users’ messaging data without a court order.

Oleg Kashin and Alexander Plushev wrote on Telegram on Wednesday that they are suing the FSB over its encryption key demands.

“We believe that this affects our right to confidential communication with sources of information,” the two wrote on their personal channels."

FSB Goes After Telegram Encryption Keys, Founder Claims

The legal rights NGO Agora will represent Kashin and Plushev in court, the journalists wrote.

A Moscow court fined Telegram 800,000 rubles ($14,000) for missing a July 19 deadline to provide decoding data for six phone numbers.

Russia’s Postal Service reportedly delivered the FSB’s demand letter to Telegram's London office two days after the July 19 deadline passed.

Pavel Chikov, the head of Agora — which has also agreed to represent Durov in his legal battle with the FSB — shared the Postal Service’s letter of apology for the unexplained late delivery on his Telegram channel.

Related
Russia
The Kremlin and the FSB Are now Monitoring Political Telegram Channels
Russia
FSB Goes After Telegram Encryption Keys, Founder Claims
Russia
Russian Authorities to Launch 100 Anonymous Telegram Channels Ahead of Election
Russia
Telegram Fined for Failing to Provide Encryption Keys to FSB
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+