News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Oct. 31 2018 - 09:10

Pro-Kremlin Group Tears up Wreath Laid by Bolton at Nemtsov Memorial — Reports

Tatiana Tikhonovich‎ / Facebook

A fringe pro-Kremlin group has reportedly attacked a memorial dedicated to Boris Nemtsov in central Moscow, removing the wreath left recently by U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton during his visit to Russia on Oct. 23. 

Nemtsov, a former deputy prime minister and fierce Putin critic in his later years, was gunned down on the evening of Feb. 27, 2015, while crossing a bridge overlooking the Kremlin. After his death, a makeshift memorial was set up on the bridge, which has since been repeatedly vandalized by the hyper-nationalist SERB group.

Read More
Pro-Kremlin Activists Trash Memorial to Murdered Opposition Leader Nemtsov

Grisha Saksonov, one of the men guarding the memorial, said that SERB members had vandalized the memorial in front of the police, who threatened to send him to a “madhouse” after he complained to them about the incident, the Nemtsov Most Facebook group reported. 

After the incident, SERB leader Igor Beketov denied the reports to the RBC news website, saying that his organization had nothing to do with the attack on the Nemtsov memorial. 

“We would have liked to do it, but it wasn’t it. We envy those who did it,” Tarasevich was cited as saying. 

SERB members have in the past targeted art exhibits as well as members of the Russian opposition. Last year, opposition leader Alexei Navalny was hospitalized after a member of the SERB group sprayed him with a green antiseptic, causing a chemical injury to his eye.

Latest news

Explosion Rocks FSB Office in Arkhangelsk, One Person Reported Dead
News
Oct. 31 2018
Explosion Rocks FSB Office in Arkhangelsk, One Person Reported Dead
Rammstein Frontman Presented Lenin Gift by Russian Fans in Moscow
Meanwhile…
Oct. 30 2018
Rammstein Frontman Presented Lenin Gift by Russian Fans in Moscow
Ingushetia's Constitutional Court Rules Against Divisive Land Swap Deal
News
Oct. 30 2018
Ingushetia's Constitutional Court Rules Against Divisive Land Swap Deal

Most read

News

Bolton Says Russia Should 'Get out of' Crimea and Eastern Ukraine

News

42 Percent of Russians Say No Existing Political Party Represents Their Interests — Poll

Meanwhile…

Russian Mayor Hits 12-Year-Old With Car, Flees Scene

News

All Moscow Shawarma Joints Violate Food Safety Regulations, Consumer Watchdog Says

Meanwhile…

Russian Officials Throw Bribe Money out of Car During Police Chase, Media Reports

Sign up for our weekly newsletter