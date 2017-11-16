News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Kremlin TV Reports Raid on Newspaper Office Before Police Show Up
1 hour ago Navalny's Telegram Channel Quietly Nabs 27,000 Subscribers in 24 Hours
4 hours ago Foreign Ministry Wants to Investigate BuzzFeed for Anti-Russian Propaganda
News
Kremlin TV Reports Raid on Newspaper Office Before Police Show Up
News
Navalny's Telegram Channel Quietly Nabs 27,000 Subscribers in 24 Hours
News
Ending Tuberculosis Starts in Moscow (Op-ed)
News
Foreign Ministry Wants to Investigate BuzzFeed for Anti-Russian Propaganda
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

Navalny Campaign Calls on Prosecutors to Investigate Police Collusion with His Attackers

Nov 16, 2017 — 10:38
— Update: 11:13

Navalny Campaign Calls on Prosecutors to Investigate Police Collusion with His Attackers

Nov 16, 2017 — 10:38
— Update: 11:13
Alexei Navalny (Vladimir Smirnov / TASS)

Opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s lawyer has appealed to the prosecutor general’s office to investigate the whether officials sanctioned an attack on the politician last April.

Navalny was hospitalized in April after a member of the SERB nationalist group sprayed him with green antiseptic, causing a chemical injury to his eye. The opposition leader has been barred from running in next year’s presidential elections due to embezzlement convictions his supporters say is politically motivated.

A former member of SERB recently claimed in an interview with the opposition-leaning Dozhd TV network that Major Alexei Okopny of the Interior Ministry's Anti-Extremism Center directed SERB’s attacks on Navalny and his supporters.

Navalny's lawyer Vadim Kobzev told the prosecutor general’s office that police have for the third time halted their investigation into the attack, claiming they could not identify the assailants, the Interfax news agency reported Wednesday.

"Navalny has not been recognized as a victim and has not been questioned,” Kobzev told Interfax.

Related
News
European Court Orders Russia to Compensate Navalny Over Yves Rocher Fraud Case
News
Russian Police May Punish Parents and Teachers for Protesting Children
News
He Who Shall Not Be Named — The Kremlin’s Last Words on Navalny's Election Bid
News
News from Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+