Pro-Kremlin Activists Storm Moscow Art Exhibit

11.12 Gallery / Facebook

A fringe pro-Kremlin group has stormed a provocative artist’s exhibit in central Moscow over what the activists said was its “anti-Russian” tone. Members of the hyper-nationalist SERB activist collective said they “violently disrupted” artist Vasily Slonov’s “Heavenly Jerusalem” exhibit a day after it opened its doors to the public at the Vinzavod gallery complex. SERB is known for recurring attacks on opposition-minded exhibitions and figures.

“Naturally, SERB couldn’t stay away and disrupted this exhibition,” its member, Gosha Tarasevich, wrote on the Vkontakte social media website Wednesday. Tarasevich attached photos showing himself and fellow activists brandishing some of the seized and vandalized artwork, including stuffed toys wearing a vatnik quilted jacket with cotton insulation. “Insulting the president is banned. That’s not just our dumb whim, it’s a criminal count,” he wrote. One of the art objects defaced by the activists at the exhibition is a side-by-side image of President Vladimir Putin and a skull.