Most Russians 'Not Concerned' By Moscow's International Isolation, Says Poll

Just 29 percent Russians are concerned about about their country's increasing isolation from the West, a report from independent pollster the Levada Center revealed Wednesday.

The figure is down from 36 percent of respondents surveyed in September 2015.

Every fourth person polled (25 percent) was "not concerned at all," by Russia's isolation, while 37 percent were "not too worried."

Three percent of respondents did not believe that Russia was isolated at all.

Almost half of all respondents (48 percent) said that relations between Russia and the West were healing as the Ukrainian crisis took a "back seat" on the international stage.

Just 27 percent of Russians expected a "worsening of relations" or "another round of the Cold War," compared to 32 percent last year.

Some 1600 people over the age of 18 took part in the survey from across 48 Russian regions.



The Levada Center, considered by many to be the only independent pollster within Russia, was recently blacklisted by authorities as a "foreign agent" for carrying out "political activity."



