1 hour ago Duma Candidate Tries to Get Voters to ‘Pokemon Go’ to the Polls
9 hours ago Head of Russia's Powerful Investigative Committee Expected to Step Down
15 hours ago Aeroflot Privatization Delayed to 2020
Duma Candidate Tries to Get Voters to ‘Pokemon Go’ to the Polls
Head of Russia's Powerful Investigative Committee Expected to Step Down
Undercover Millionaire: How a Cop Tasked With Fighting Corruption Ended Up With $125 Million in Cash
Russia Blocks Access to Adult Site Pornhub
Katerina Lobanova

One Answer Too Many: The Fall of Russia’s Only Independent Pollster Levada

Russia’s only independent pollster might have given one too many answers.
Sep. 15 2016 — 09:35
— Update: 09:33
By Eva Hartog
Sep. 15 2016 — 09:35
— Update: 09:33
By Eva Hartog
e.hartog@imedia.ru
@EvaHartog
Undercover Millionaire: How a Cop Tasked With Fighting Corruption Ended Up With $125 Million in Cash
Russia Blocks Access to Adult Site Pornhub
Papers Please: Moscow's Aeroexpress To Require Passport Data
Capital Inflow Boost Saves Russia's Falling Ruble

There’s a knock on the door. “‘Hello! I’m a foreign agent. Can I ask you a question?” the person on the other end says.

Six months ago, Lev Gudkov could still smile during an interview with The Moscow Times at the thought of the average Russian’s reaction to such an introduction from a pollster at his door.

Since then the mood at the independent Levada Center has soured. On Sept. 5, the Justice Ministry included Levada on its “foreign agents” registry after finding the NGO was engaged in “political activity” and receiving funding from abroad. It came on the doorstep of a parliamentary vote and right after Levada published an 8-percent drop in ruling party’s United Russia’s rating.

The decision was a long time coming. The pollster first received a warning from prosecutors in 2013. Still, its current predicament is “a trial” and has an air of finality, says Natalya Zorkaya, head of sociopolitical research at the Levada Center, the strain visible on her face during a meeting at its headquarters in central Moscow.

In the short term, the Levada Center will have to identify itself in surveys and publications as a “foreign agent,” a Soviet-era term with connotations of espionage. In the long term, the pollster says, it will likely be forced to halt its work completely as it struggles with government audits, an absence of funding and stigma.

The Levada Center can contest the label in court, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov hastened to tell media. But the pollster’s troubles are a telling reflection of the change in atmosphere since its inception.

Ask Gudkov, who has run the pollster since Levada’s death in 2006, about the perestroika period and his eyes begin to twinkle.

As Russians began to question their government and their predicament under the leadership of Mikhail Gorbachev in the late 1980s, a group of pollsters led by Yury Levada, the godfather of Russian sociology, began to question them as well.

“There had been no interest in opinion polling before,” says Gudkov. “‘Why would you study what people watch? They watch what we show them!’ That was the attitude in Soviet times,” he says, in a reference to Sergei Lapin, chairman of the Soviet committee for television and radio.

When in 1989, the sociologists at the All-Russian Public Opinion Center (VTsIOM) including Levada and Gudkov, asked citizens to respond to a long list of questions, they expected several hundred replies at most. Instead, employees at the local post office could barely move among the stacks of the roughly 200,000 letters they received. “It was the first time people were asked what they thought, so they approached it like a referendum,” says Gudkov.

Ironically, the Levada Center was born out of a standoff with the very regime that is now pushing it toward closure. When Vladimir Putin came to power, Yury Levada’s team continued to document public opinion on sensitive topics, such as the wars in the republic of Chechnya — credited with allowing Putin to strengthen his hold over the country in his early days in the Kremlin — and support for United Russia.

For the Kremlin, the lack of control over potentially opinion-shaping research was worrying. A staff reshuffle at VTsIOM followed in 2003, with the Kremlin looking to appoint more pliable board members. Levada resented the interference and set up his own private pollster, which since then has grown into the most authoritative voice on Russian public opinion.

Given the lack of other feedback mechanisms, such as fair elections and the possibility of protesting without repercussions, some argue Levada Center polls are the only reliable mechanism to gauge what Russians are really thinking.

While its results mostly coincide with those of the two major state-run pollsters, the All-Russian Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) and VTsIOM, “we don’t have a monthly get-together with the Kremlin,” says Gudkov.

Levada has many enemies, however — and they don’t just reside in the Kremlin.

For years, it has published figures showing widespread support for Putin, including his famous sky-high approval rating and many of his most controversial policies. A study in 2015, for example, showed most Russians thought gay people should be “liquidated” or “ostracized” from society — not exactly the answer progressives are hoping for.

According to Gudkov, some of the Levada’s harshest critics are the liberal opposition who argue the numbers are skewed.

“They don’t want to accept that a large mass of people, poor and provincial, support an authoritative regime,” he says. “But it means they’re effectively saying: I only rely on polls that agree with my point of view.”

“It’s exactly what our respondents [who support Putin] say, too,” he adds.

In the current political atmosphere of antagonism between those who support the Kremlin and those who oppose it, “Sociology has become the main object of suspicion: in the press, at seminars, by politicians,” he says.

For Gudkov, it’s not about the numbers, but about their interpretation. His polls have steadfastly shown overwhelming support for Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014, for example. “In focus groups, respondents say: ‘We showed the world our teeth, we finally started respecting ourselves,’” he explains. “These people are poor, they suffered hugely after the fall of the Soviet Union. All of Putin’s demagoguery plays into this.”

It is interpretations such as these that have made the Justice Ministry classify Levada’s work as “political activity,” at the request of the ultrapatriotic anti-Maidan movement.

In a report published online, the ministry cited several of Gudkov’s statements, including one made in a lecture in July 2016 in which he described Russia as “a closed authoritarian system, where the state leans on law enforcement, special forces, oligarchs, state officials and bureaucracy and represents their interests.”

The pollster has had support from unexpected corners. Communist Party leader Gennady Zyuganov has called its blacklisting “complete nonsense.” The Russian Association for Market and Opinion Research (OIROM) also published a letter contesting the classification of sociological research as “political.”

“Data from sociological research only reflects objectively existing societal-political views and the beliefs of the country’s citizens, but doesn’t shape them,” it said in an online letter, asking the Justice Ministry to review its decision. The letter was also signed by VTsIOM and FOM.

But the support is ambiguous. “Insofar as we are colleagues in the same profession of collecting and presenting data, I feel solidarity,” says Alexander Oslon, head of FOM. “But it’s not our job to be political publicists. There are people who make boots [pollsters], people who wear them [consumers] and analysts who decide when you can wear them,” he adds.

Even if Levada dials down its tone, its future looks gloomy. Already, some regional authorities have stopped working with the pollster, Gudkov says. And after such publicity the stigma of the “foreign agent” label will be difficult to shake, making respondents wary of answering truthfully or answering at all.

Meanwhile, the pollster will be forced to sever ties with all foreign partners, including educational institutions, such as the University of Wisconsin-Madison, which, because it received funding from the Pentagon was classified by the Justice Ministry as representing the interests of a foreign government.

“We’re caught in a trap,” says Zorkaya. Meanwhile, having polled Russians for decades, she expects Levada’s troubles will largely go unnoticed.

“Most Russians will have no idea this happened,” she says. “But among those who do, a majority will support it or feel completely indifferent.”

Kremlin Hints That Blacklisted Independent Pollster Can File an Appeal
Leading Independent Pollster Blacklisted as ‘Foreign Agent’
Pro-Kremlin Group Want Levada Pollster Investigated as 'Foreign Agent'
Levada Center to Reject Foreign Grants
Head of Russia's Powerful Investigative Committee Expected to Step Down

9 hours ago

Alexander Bastrykin, the head of the Investigative Committee and one of Russia’s top law enforcement officers, will step down from his post soon after parliamentary elections this coming Sunday, the news website RBC reported.

1 hour ago

Duma Candidate Tries to Get Voters to ‘Pokemon Go’ to the Polls

15 hours ago

Aeroflot Privatization Delayed to 2020

15 hours ago

Russia Blocks Access to Adult Site Pornhub

16 hours ago

Russian Real Incomes Drop 5.3% — Audit Chamber

17 hours ago

Lithuania Refuses to Recognize Crimean Elections

17 hours ago

Papers Please: Moscow's Aeroexpress To Require Passport Data

Russia's Post-Election Economy: Down, But Not Out
Russia's parliamentary elections are rapidly approaching, but this time politicians aren't making any pie-in-the-sky promises. After all, pie costs money and they don’t have any. But they are also careful to avoid making any unpopular decisions, preferring to postpone them for another 18 to 24 ...

Capital Inflow Boost Saves Russia's Falling Ruble

Capital inflow into Russia in August surpassed capital outflow by $1 billion, data from the county's Central Bank has revealed. Net outflow for the first eight months of the year totaled $9.9 billion, the bank said, driven by a higher demand for foreign assets among Russian companies. The country's cash ...

Capital Inflow Boost Saves Russia's Falling Ruble

Capital inflow into Russia in August surpassed capital outflow by $1 billion, data from the county's Central Bank has revealed. Net outflow for the first eight months of the year totaled $9.9 billion, the bank said, driven by a higher demand for foreign assets among Russian companies. The country's cash inflow was boosted by banks selling off more foreign assets ...

Capital Inflow Boost Saves Russia's Falling Ruble

Capital inflow into Russia in August surpassed capital outflow by $1 billion, data from the county's Central Bank has revealed. Net outflow for the first eight months of the year totaled $9.9 billion, the bank said, driven by a higher demand for foreign assets among Russian companies. The country's cash inflow was boosted by banks selling off more foreign assets than they needed to ...

Muchnik's Picks: Moscow Music Week, Joss Stone and More Music on the Weekend

Another week, another crop of great gigs including Moscow Music Week, which is back in the city for the second time this weekend. It's a so-called "showcase festival," which means the bands performing at various venues will be grouped by genre or recording label. Alongside newcomers waiting to be discovered, there are also some famous faces you might recognize.

see more

Muchnik's Picks: Moscow Music Week, Joss Stone and More Music on the Weekend

Another week, another crop of great gigs including Moscow Music Week, which is back in the city for the second time this weekend. It's a so-called "showcase festival," which means ...

Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings

Whether you're looking for a new morning pitstop to satisfy your caffeine cravings, hankering after some street food from the Scottish highlands or ...

Muchnik's Picks: Moscow Music Week, Joss Stone and More Music on the Weekend

Another week, another crop of great gigs including Moscow Music Week, which is back in the city for the second time this weekend. It's a so-called "showcase festival," which means the bands performing at various venues will be grouped by genre or recording label. Alongside newcomers waiting to be discovered, there are also some famous faces ...

Russian Real Incomes Drop 5.3% — Audit Chamber

Lithuania Refuses to Recognize Crimean Elections

Papers Please: Moscow's Aeroexpress To Require Passport Data

Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings

Whether you're looking for a new morning pitstop to satisfy your caffeine cravings, hankering after some street food from the Scottish highlands or simply after somewhere central to grab a ...

The Lively Campaign Ads of Russia's ‘Dullest’ Elections in a Decade
Russian's 2016 Duma race may have been lackluster in many ways, but that doesn't mean there aren't several campaign ads worth remembering.

The Lively Campaign Ads of Russia's ‘Dullest’ Elections in a Decade
Russian's 2016 Duma race may have been lackluster in many ways, but that doesn't mean there aren't several campaign ads worth remembering.

Russian Investigative Committee Spokesman Vladimir Markin Resigns
Vladimir Markin, the spokesman for the Russian Investigative Committee, has resigned, Russian tabloid LifeNews reported Wednesday. Markin, who ...

Russian Enviromental Group Fighting Wildfires Declared 'Foreign Agent'
The Ecology Watchdog of the North Caucasus, an environmental NGO involved in battling wildfires in southern Russia, has ...

Russian Investigative Committee Spokesman Vladimir Markin Resigns
Vladimir Markin, the spokesman for the Russian Investigative Committee, has resigned, Russian tabloid LifeNews reported Wednesday. Markin, who ...

Russian Enviromental Group Fighting Wildfires Declared 'Foreign Agent'
The Ecology Watchdog of the North Caucasus, an environmental NGO involved in battling wildfires in southern Russia, has ...

Russian Real Incomes Drop 5.3% — Audit Chamber
Russians' real incomes fell by 5.3 percent in the first six months of 2016, the country's Audit Chamber ...

Lithuania Refuses to Recognize Crimean Elections
Lithuania will not recognize this week's State Duma election in Russian-annexed Crimea, the country's Foreign Ministry announced Wednesday. ...
Government Struggles to Control Regions' Spiraling Debt Problem
The Russian government may restructure the commercial debt held by Russia’s poorest regions, according to Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak, who is ...

The Lively Campaign Ads of Russia's ‘Dullest’ Elections in a Decade

Russian's 2016 Duma race may have been lackluster in many ways, but that doesn't mean there ...

Teeter's TV Take-Out: Amphibian Man, Ballad of the Hussars and More Moscow TV and Film

Now that you’ve sobered up after the City Day festivities, Moscow television will liven things up ...

