News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Feb. 07 2019 - 11:02

Podcast: The Taliban Gets Moscow’s VIP Treatment. And Why Some New Russian Stats Are Raising Eyebrows

This week on From Russia With News, Middle East expert Alexei Khlebnikov tells us why Russia hosted their former foes, the Taliban, in Moscow this week. And Bloomberg columnist Leonid Bershidsky talks about why Rosstat’s new economic prognosis looks too good to be true.

We’ll also hear from religious affairs commentator Roman Lunkin about what’s next for religious minorities in Russia after a Danish Jehovah’s Witness was handed a six-year sentence for extremism.

From Russia With News is hosted by Jonathan Brown and produced by Pjotr Sauer. The episode was recorded and edited at CM Records Studios in central Moscow. Stay tuned for a new episode every Thursday on our site or here. Also available on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Spotify and other audio platforms.

Go deeper:

Read the backstory on the case against Dennis Christensen here: Russia’s Crackdown on Jehovah’s Witnesses Begins With a Foreigner

Read more about the Afghanistan talks in Moscow here: Russia Plays Power Broker as U.S.-Taliban Talks Gather Steam

Russia’s Economic Growth Seems Too Good to Be True (Op-ed), by Leonid Bershidsky

This week's Meanwhile in Russia story: Soviet Citizen Finally Gets Russian Passport After 28 Years

Russia Plays Power Broker as U.S.-Taliban Talks Gather Steam
News
Jan. 31 2019
Russia Plays Power Broker as U.S.-Taliban Talks Gather Steam
On Visit to Russia, Taliban Says It Wants U.S. Pullout in Months
News
Feb. 06 2019
On Visit to Russia, Taliban Says It Wants U.S. Pullout in Months


Latest news

Student in Cat Costume Impresses Russian Teacher, Gets Lifetime of Good Grades
Meanwhile…
Feb. 07 2019
Student in Cat Costume Impresses Russian Teacher, Gets Lifetime of Good Grades
Russia Welcomes Trump Offer of New Nuclear Pact, Awaits Details
News
Feb. 07 2019
Russia Welcomes Trump Offer of New Nuclear Pact, Awaits Details
Camel Pulls Car Out of Snow in Russia, Saving Driver (Video)
Meanwhile…
Feb. 07 2019
Camel Pulls Car Out of Snow in Russia, Saving Driver (Video)

Most read

News

Russia Starts to Worry Maduro's Grip Is Slipping in Venezuela

News

Did a Russian Plane Take Off With Venezuela’s Gold?

Meanwhile…

Russian Witches Cast Spells in Putin’s Support (Video)

News

Trump Held Talks With Moscow Leadership to Build Mall, Ex-Mayor Reveals

News

'U.S. Took Step to Destroy the World': Russia Responds to U.S. Suspension of INF Treaty

Sign up for our weekly newsletter