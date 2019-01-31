Russia Plays Power Broker as U.S.-Taliban Talks Gather Steam

Russia will host the Taliban and Afghan politicians opposed to President Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday, Russian and Taliban sources said, promoting its role of power broker in what a U.S. official called an attempt to "muddle" the U.S.-backed peace process.

Moscow snubbed the Afghan government, sources said, to ensure the participation of the Taliban who refuse to hold talks with Ghani's representatives to end the 17-year-old Afghan war, branding them puppets of the United States.

"Senior Taliban leaders and prominent Afghan politicians will travel to Moscow for a day-long summit. At this sensitive stage, it was best to not have Afghan government officials at the table," said a Russian official on condition of anonymity.

The Russian Embassy in Kabul was not available for comment.

The Moscow talks underline the increasing role Russia is playing in Afghanistan, decades after Soviet forces withdrew from the country, with business investment plans, diplomatic and cultural outreach and small military support for the central government.

Thy also come as the Afghan government is struggling to recover control of districts lost to the Taliban.

The latest quarterly report by the U.S. Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction noted that the control of Afghanistan's territory and population "became somewhat more contested (and) Afghan government control or influence continued to decline".

The news of Russia hosting Ghani's critics, including former President Hamid Karzai who believes Russia can play a decisive role in ending America’s longest war, has angered Kabul and U.S. officials.

"Russia is again trying to muddle the U.S.-backed peace process and the political situation of Afghanistan," said a senior U.S. official, adding that Russia's repeated overtures towards the Taliban and Ghani's critics proved its determination to belittle the government.