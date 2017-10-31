Severed Pig Head Greets Irkutsk Businessman Who Offered Alexei Navalny Meeting Space

A businessman in the city of Irkutsk found a decapitated pig’s head at the entrance to his office after agreeing to provide a venue for a meeting between opposition leader Alexei Navalny and his supporters.

Navalny is actively campaigning across the country despite being legally barred from running in the March 2018 presidential elections due to a suspended sentence on fraud charges which he says are politically motivated. Landlords have been hesitant to rent space for Navalny team offices across Russia, often canceling leases at the last minute.

Navalny is scheduled to meet supporters in the Siberian city of Irkutsk on Friday, Nov. 4, after a week of rallies with supporters.

On Tuesday, Navalny's campaign manager Leonid Volkov posted photos of a severed pig’s head tied to a set of door handles and a leaflet that reads: “The offer still stands. Say yes!"