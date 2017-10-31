Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
14 minutes ago Severed Pig Head Greets Irkutsk Businessman Who Offered Alexei Navalny Meeting Space
1 hour ago Russian World Cup Ball Designed After Famous U.S. Satellite
3 hours ago Russian Authorities Investigating Mass Seal Deaths in Lake Baikal
Russia
Russian World Cup Ball Designed After Famous U.S. Satellite
Russia
Russian Authorities Investigating Mass Seal Deaths in Lake Baikal
Russia
One in Six Working Russians Can't Provide for Their Family
Russia
Protests in Russia’s Far East Reveal the Dangers of Overcentralization (Op-ed)
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Severed Pig Head Greets Irkutsk Businessman Who Offered Alexei Navalny Meeting Space

Oct 31, 2017 — 17:46
— Update: 17:47

Severed Pig Head Greets Irkutsk Businessman Who Offered Alexei Navalny Meeting Space

Oct 31, 2017 — 17:46
— Update: 17:47
Leonid Volkov / Facebook

A businessman in the city of Irkutsk found a decapitated pig’s head at the entrance to his office after agreeing to provide a venue for a meeting between opposition leader Alexei Navalny and his supporters.

Navalny is actively campaigning across the country despite being legally barred from running in the March 2018 presidential elections due to a suspended sentence on fraud charges which he says are politically motivated. Landlords have been hesitant to rent space for Navalny team offices across Russia, often canceling leases at the last minute.

Navalny is scheduled to meet supporters in the Siberian city of Irkutsk on Friday, Nov. 4, after a week of rallies with supporters.

On Tuesday, Navalny's campaign manager Leonid Volkov posted photos of a severed pig’s head tied to a set of door handles and a leaflet that reads: “The offer still stands. Say yes!"

“This is nothing special, just a pig’s head,” Volkov wrote alongside the posted photos on Facebook.

He explained that the gruesome object — evoking scenes of a horse's head from the mafia classic “The Godfather” — was delivered to a businessman who offered his furniture store as a venue for Navalny’s meeting.

“The entrepreneur, of course, links this to the upcoming Nov. 4 meeting. And, of course, he doesn’t plan to retreat,” Volkov wrote.

This is the second Navalny-related incident in Irkutsk. In May, an armed gang violently beat the son of the landlord of one of Navalny’s local campaign headquarters. The 41-year-old lawyer has himself faced repeated physical attacks, one of which landed him in the hospital and caused him to almost lose vision in one eye.

Related
Moscow
Moscow Authorities Bar Navalny Rallies on Putin’s Birthday
Russia
St. Petersburg Police Ordered to Crack Down on Navalny Rallies on Putin's Birthday
Opinion
Alexei Navalny’s Permanent Revolution
Russia
Alexei Navalny's Mass Protests, Live
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+