41 minutes ago Gang Attacks Navalny Campaign's Landlord in Siberia
2 hours ago Forged Safety Documents Aided Russian Teen's Gun Rampage — Reports
3 hours ago Russian Hunter Fined $30,000 After Shooting Endangered Siberian Tiger
May 31, 2017 — 16:17
May 31, 2017 — 16:17
An armed gang has violently beaten a man in Siberia after his family rented office space to the presidential campaign of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

The victim, the son of the campaign's landlord in the city of Irkutsk, had been discussing repair work with the men before they began to beat him with baseball bats.

The landlord's son was taken to hospital, where he is being treated with stitches, according to Sergei Bespalov, the coordinator of Navalny's Irkutsk headquarters.

Bespalov said that Navalny's campaign had lost its former headquarters in the city after “bandits” confronted the landlord.

“They threatened that landlord,” Bespalov told the Meduza news site. “But apparently this time they decided not to talk, but just to attack.”

Navalny's campaign has repeatedly faced challenges opening offices in Russia's regions. Over the past month, it has had to delay opening offices in Moscow and several other cities after landlords backed out of lease agreements at the last minute.

The campaign has also faced violence: In April, an assailant hurled a mix of green antiseptic and a noxious chemical in Navalny's face, causing the politician to lose nearly 80 percent of his vision in his right eye.

The other day I heard the saddest thing: "Осень начинается через три месяца!” (Autumn begins in three months.) Just let that sink in. And once it has, you’ll want to book the fastest plane south for some sun.

In Pictures: Fatal Thunderstorms Sweep Moscow

1 day, 23 hours ago
At least 12 people have died after gale force winds swept Moscow on Monday afternoon.

1 day ago

'Leviathan' Director Zvyagintsev Wins Jury Prize for New Film 'Loveless' at Cannes

Russian director Andrei Zvyagintsev, whose tale of a provincial man’s struggle against corruption in “Leviathan" brought him global fame, has won the jury prize at the 70th Cannes Film Festival for his new picture “Loveless."

