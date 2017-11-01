News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
26 minutes ago New York Terror Suspect and St. Petersburg Metro Bomber Shared Roots
1 hour ago Russian Family Snatches Luxury Tour of World Cup's Final Matches
1 hour ago Russian Businessman Says He's Running for President to Prove Youth Supports Putin
News
New York Terror Suspect and St. Petersburg Metro Bomber Shared Roots
News
Russian Family Snatches Luxury Tour of World Cup's Final Matches
Meanwhile…
Russian Man Murders 3 With Ax After Losing Card Game
Meanwhile…
Russian Teacher Fined $17 for Writing 'Fool' on Student's Forehead
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

Russian Businessman Says He's Running for President to Prove Youth Supports Putin

Nov 1, 2017 — 15:10
— Update: 16:05

Russian Businessman Says He's Running for President to Prove Youth Supports Putin

Nov 1, 2017 — 15:10
— Update: 16:05
Rakhman Yansukov (Artem Korotaev / TASS)

The head of a pro-Kremlin business association has announced he will run for president, following bids from two celebrity journalists and amid criticism that the upcoming vote is likely to be more show than substance.

Rakhman Yansukov, president of the Avanti Association of Entrepreneurs for the Development of Patriotic Business, says he is running to prove to opposition leader Alexei Navalny that Russia's youth supports President Vladimir Putin. 

Navalny has led a series of nationwide anti-corruption rallies that drew a significant number of young Russians to the streets in what some have dubbed a “youth revolution." 

Yansukov is the former assistant to Chechen businessman Umar Dzhabrailov, the founder of Avanti, currently awaiting trial over a shooting at a five-star Moscow hotel last summer. 

He was also a boss to Yelizaveta Peskova, the daughter of Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who served as Yansukov’s adviser at Avanti in summer.

See also: Ksenia Sobchak, Russia’s Star Presidential Candidate, Will Be Heard

In a letter to the business outlet RBC on Wednesday, Yansukov described young Russians as patriotic “no matter how much Alexei Navalny tries to prove the opposite by rocking the boat at a difficult time.”

Foreign states are trying to destabilize Russia “under the guise of spreading and establishing democratic values,” Yansukov wrote to RBC.

“[I am against] passing off the fight against officials and commercial entities as work to eradicate corruption, and unauthorized protests as the will of citizens and democratic freedoms.”

Yansukov says his platform will “improve the current national idea” and promote “business-patriotism."

His announcement follows those of journalist Yekaterina Gordon and celebrity and journalist Ksenia Sobchak. Putin, who has not yet announced his candidacy, is expected to participate and win.

Navalny, Russia’s most active opposition politician, is barred from registering as a candidate due to criminal fraud convictions that critics say are politically motivated.

Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+