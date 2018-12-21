News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Dec. 21 2018 - 15:12

OSCE Calls on Russia to Investigate 'Grave' Rights Abuses in Chechnya

Ramzan Kadyrov (Yelena Afonina / TASS)

Europe’s OSCE security body has accused Russia of shielding human rights abusers in its southern republic of Chechnya instead of investigating accusations of extrajudicial killings.

Chechen authorities led by Ramzan Kadyrov have been accused of kidnapping and torturing suspected jihadists, drug users, activists and sexual minorities. An investigation into the claims by the Novaya Gazeta newspaper in January 2017 named 27 Chechens it said were subjected to extrajudicial killings in the North Caucasus republic.

Read More
The Kremlin 'Notes' Fresh Allegations of Chechnya Killings

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) said in a report Thursday that “[t]here can hardly be any doubt” that allegations of widespread human rights violations in Chechnya are credible, based on interviews with victims, witnesses, lawyers and local and international organizations.

“However, no evidence could be found about cases where law enforcement officers were brought to justice,” it said.

The report recommended to “establish a special investigative committee” to probe the allegations, a move welcomed by the 16 nations that called in November for the OSCE investigation, including the United States, Canada and EU member states.

The report by the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) comes less than a week after a court in southern Russia upheld a decision to not investigate the alleged 27 extrajudicial killings.

A senior member of the U.S. mission to the OSCE said the 16 countries that called for the investigation “will remain seized of the horrific human rights situation” and keep pressing Russia to “end impunity in Chechnya.”

“We urge Russia to muster the political will to do so,” acting deputy chief of mission Gregory Macris told the OSCE’s permanent council in Vienna on Thursday.

Moscow’s emailed response declining the OSCE rapporteur’s request to visit Russia to draft the report called the accusations of rights abuses in Chechnya “biased and groundless.” Russia declined to appoint a second expert and called the OSCE’s so-called human dimension mechanisms “outdated and redundant.”

Ex-Chechen Official Sentenced for Shooting Gun in Moscow Wedding Procession
News
Nov. 27 2018
Ex-Chechen Official Sentenced for Shooting Gun in Moscow Wedding Procession
Chechnya Earmarks $750,000 to Service Leader's 'Palace'
News
Dec. 05 2018
Chechnya Earmarks $750,000 to Service Leader's 'Palace'
Russia’s Constitutional Court Upholds Divisive Chechnya-Ingushetia Land Transfer
News
Dec. 06 2018
Russia’s Constitutional Court Upholds Divisive Chechnya-Ingushetia Land Transfer


Latest news

The 8 Craziest Russia Stories of 2018
Meanwhile…
Dec. 21 2018
The 8 Craziest Russia Stories of 2018
Kremlin Warns it May ‘Target’ U.S. Missile Launchers in Europe
News
Dec. 21 2018
Kremlin Warns it May ‘Target’ U.S. Missile Launchers in Europe
Kremlin Would Welcome Rusal Minimizing Impact of U.S. Sanctions, Spokesman Says
News
Dec. 21 2018
Kremlin Would Welcome Rusal Minimizing Impact of U.S. Sanctions, Spokesman Says

Most read

Meanwhile…

Russian Authorities Cover Snow in White Paint to Hide Signs of Pollution, Reports

Meanwhile…

Santa Claus Dies at a Party for Kindergarteners in Siberia

News

New Russian Warplanes and Missiles Beat Expectations in Syria, Official Says

News

Russia Won’t Go to War With 'Nazi' Ukraine, Lavrov Says

Meanwhile…

Our Air Quality is Better Than in Paris, Mayor of Smog-Hit Siberian City Tells Protesters

Sign up for our weekly newsletter