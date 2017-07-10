The Kremlin 'Notes' Fresh Allegations of Chechnya Killings

The Kremlin has reacted to a report claiming that 27 people were killed by security forces in January, as part of an ongoing investigation into extrajudicial killings in Chechnya.

“We have taken note of [the reports],” Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told journalists on Monday. “We have similarly taken note of the denials of this information by Chechen law enforcement bodies.”

“The information is of an anonymous character. It’s unclear what the source of this information is. So this is all I can say for now.”

The Novaya Gazeta newspaper on Sunday released the names of 27 individuals the newspaper believes to have been killed by security forces in the North Caucasus republic.

The executions took place on the night of Jan. 25, 2017, according to the newspaper, which cited unidentified sources. Most of the victims are believed to have been detained as part of a sweeping anti-terror raid that began late last year.



