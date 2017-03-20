Opposition Politician Alexei Navalny Doused in Green Dye at Campaign Event

Opposition politician and staunch Putin critic Alexei Navalny was doused in bright green dye during a campaign event in the eastern Russian town of Barnaul Monday morning. Photos taken by a news reporter show Navalny covered with the green dye, a common antiseptic sold for a fraction of a U.S. dollar at pharmacies throughout Russia. “It’s either Avatar, or the Mask, or Shrek,” Navalny commented jokingly on his blog after the incident. “This is a strange presumption on the Kremlin's part: if they pour Brilliant Green over me, I will stop campaigning and organizing rallies."

The dye, known as Brilliant Green, is often used to attack members of Russian opposition and political activists. Across the spectrum of Russia’s political opposition, Navalny is widely viewed as the most potent challenger to Vladimir Putin.