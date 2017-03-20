Opposition Politician Alexei Navalny Doused in Green Dye at Campaign Event

Court Revokes License of One of Russia's Best Private Universities
10 hours ago
An arbitration court revokes the licence of European University at St. Petersburg, upholding a decision by the Federal Service for Supervision in Education.
5 hours ago
A Russian Man Wore Green Face Paint to Red Square in Support of Alexei Navalny. So the Cops Arrested Him.
5 hours ago
A Russian Man Wore Green Face Paint to Red Square in Support of Alexei Navalny. So the Cops Arrested Him.
A movement staging of Alexandre Dumas’ novel about the hopeless love of a dying courtesan. Directed and choreographed by Sergei Zemlyansky. Read more
5 hours ago
A Russian Man Wore Green Face Paint to Red Square in Support of Alexei Navalny. So the Cops Arrested Him.
A Tribute to the Creator of Russia’s Iconic Off-Road Lada
3 days agoRussia's Largest Private Commercial Bank Says Hackers Are Faking Its Apparent Ties to Trump
3 days agoTop Russian Officials Say They Won't Investigate Corruption Claims Against Prime Minister
Yury Kravets stages a romantic drama based on Maria Zelinskaya’s futuristic play “Humanitas Engineering.” Read more